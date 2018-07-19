 Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 27.07.2018

Europe

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires

After three days of national mourning, Alexis Tsipras is facing condemnation from the opposition for his government's response. At least 87 people perished in some of Europe's worst wildfires.

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras assumed "political responsibility” for the devastating wildfires that killed at least 87 this week, in comments to a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Opposition politicians had slammed Tsipras for failing to apologize for the disaster east of the capital, Athens, after the government blamed the fires on arson.

Opposition party New Democracy criticized the arson claim, saying in a statement: "This deplorable spectacle of rejecting any responsibility can only provoke anger."

It raised concerns over the number of firefighters available and evacuation procedures.

The opposition Socialist party called for the government to resign, while opposition daily Ta Nea ran a front-page image of government ministers with the headline: "Incompetent provocateurs."

Read more: Greece fires: Arson suspected in devastating blaze

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/A. Vafeiadakis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Search crews

    Rescue teams are searching through charred homes and cars, going door to door looking for victims. A firefighter in the hard-hit coastal community of Mati, near Athens, saved a dog from a burning house. "Mati no longer exists," said Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of nearby Rafina.

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Partsalis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Pushed into the sea

    Fast moving wildfires fueled by a deadly combination of dry pine trees and wind ripped through coastal areas in Attica, catching vacationers by surprise. Hundreds of people had be evacuated by boat from beaches as deadly fire and smoke encroached. Some were not so lucky and drowned in the sea.

  • Wildfires in Greece (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Heavy smoke

    The raging wildfires have left a thick haze of smoke near Athens. Here, police direct traffic in Kineta, outside Athens. Dozens of people have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

  • Griechenland | Waldbrände (Getty Images/AFP/V. Gache)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Homes, lives destroyed

    Thousands of homes have been destroyed. "People are shocked, lost. Some of them have lost everything: children, parents, homes," said Red Cross spokeswoman Georgia Trisbioti.

  • A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Nothing but charred remains

    Hundreds of cars were torched in the fires. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as rescue crews search through the charred remains of homes and cars.

    Author: Chase Winter


Full responsibility

Tsipras said he was conflicted over whether the authorities had responded correctly to the fires.

"I have called you here today first of all to take full political responsibility for this tragedy in front of my Cabinet and the Greek people," he told ministers in a televised meeting.

"I won't hide that I am overwhelmed by mixed feelings right now ... Pain, devastation for the human lives unexpectedly and unfairly lost. But also anguish at whether we acted correctly in everything we did."

The government has announced a €40 million ($47 million) relief fund and created a national plan to tackle decades of unauthorized construction and to reform and upgrade the Civil Protection Service "to guarantee ... that there will be no more tragedies."

Families of victims will receive a one-off €10,000 payment, while their spouses and near relatives were also offered public-sector jobs.

But despite this, survivors have slammed the government.

Read more: EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

Watch video 03:11
Now live
03:11 mins.

Aid for Greece - EU commissioner Christos Stylianides

Left to God's mercy

"They left us alone to burn like mice," Chryssa, one of the survivors in Mati, told Skai television. "No one came here to apologize, to submit his resignation, no one."

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos was heckled as he visited the coastal region of Mati, where most of the fatalities occurred. "You left us to God's mercy, there's nothing left," shouted one resident.

Tsipras is facing increasing pressure as his party trails New Democracy in opinion polls, while he attempts to finally extricate Greece from years of bailouts.

aw/tj (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

 

