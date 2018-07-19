 Greece fires: Arson suspected in devastating blaze | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 26.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Greece fires: Arson suspected in devastating blaze

A Greek minister has said there were "serious indications" that the fires had been started deliberately. Experts have blamed haphazard and unlicensed building for the high death toll, which climbed to 82.

Burnt cars parked outside a football stadium following a wildfire in Rafina near Athens.

Greek authorities said on Thursday they suspected arson was behind the devastating forest fires that killed at least 82 people near capital Athens.

"We have serious indications and significant signs suggesting the criminal actions of arson," Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas told a news conference. He said police had testimonies to that effect, but did not elaborate.

Toskas said satellite image analysis of the deadly fires that broke out on Monday on the east and the west sides of Athens indicated that both had been set in multiple places within a short time frame.

Fifteen fires had started simultaneously in three areas around Athens, raising suspicions among authorities. US surveillance aircraft were being used to gather footage to try to determine the causes of the fires.

Wildfires near populated areas in Greece are often blamed on arsonists believed to be targeting forest land for development, but arrests are rare.

Watch video 01:49
Now live
01:49 mins.

Neighbor helping neighbor after tragic fires in Greece

'Fire trap'

Most casualties were found at the resort town of Mati, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) east of Athens.

A group of experts from the University of Athens' Faculty of Geology and Geo environment blamed the layout of the town for the high death toll.

The said haphazard and unlicensed building, with scant provision for fire safety, had acted like a "fire trap" as they blocked access to the sea.

"How is it possible to have so many lives lost and not investigate who is responsible for such town planning chaos," Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis said.

About 300 firemen and volunteers were still combing the area on Thursday for dozens still missing.

DW's Charlotte Chelsom-Pill, who is in Mati, said people from across the region have donated food and clothes to those rendered homeless by the fires.

ap/bw (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/A. Vafeiadakis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Search crews

    Rescue teams are searching through charred homes and cars, going door to door looking for victims. A firefighter in the hard-hit coastal community of Mati, near Athens, saved a dog from a burning house. "Mati no longer exists," said Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of nearby Rafina.

  • Wildfires in Greece (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Partsalis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Pushed into the sea

    Fast moving wildfires fueled by a deadly combination of dry pine trees and wind ripped through coastal areas in Attica, catching vacationers by surprise. Hundreds of people had be evacuated by boat from beaches as deadly fire and smoke encroached. Some were not so lucky and drowned in the sea.

  • Wildfires in Greece (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Heavy smoke

    The raging wildfires have left a think haze of smoke near Athens. Here, police direct traffic in Kineta, outside Athens. Dozens of people have been hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

  • Griechenland | Waldbrände (Getty Images/AFP/V. Gache)

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Homes, lives destroyed

    Thousands of homes have been destroyed. "People are shocked, lost. Some of them have lost everything: children, parents, homes," said Red Cross spokeswoman Georgia Trisbioti.

  • A woman reacts as she tries to find her dog, following a wildfire at the village of Mati

    Greece wildfires in pictures

    Nothing but charred remains

    Hundreds of cars were torched in the fires. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as rescue crews search through the charred remains of homes and cars.

    Author: Chase Winter


DW recommends

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

In today's turbulent political times, it is easy to give up on the idea of European Union solidarity. But the response to wildfires in Sweden and Greece is proof that unity is still possible. Who's helping whom, and why? (25.07.2018)  

Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage

The death toll continues to mount after fires broke out with stunning speed, forcing beachgoers to flee into the sea. The country is observing three days of national mourning. Jannis Papadimitriou reports from Athens. (24.07.2018)  

Greece wildfires: Search intensifies for missing as death toll climbs

Rescuers have discovered more bodies in gutted homes, raising the death toll to 81. US combat drones and surveillance aircraft were being used to determine whether Monday's fires had been started deliberately. (26.07.2018)  

Greece wildfires in pictures

The wildfires around Athens are the deadliest to hit Greece in more than a decade. Whole coastal areas have been devastated and the death toll could rise as rescuers search charred remains of homes and cars. (24.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

Neighbor helping neighbor after tragic fires in Greece  

Aid for Greece - EU commissioner Christos Stylianides  

Greece in mourning after wildfires kill dozens  

Related content

Neighbor helping neighbor after tragic fires in Greece 26.07.2018

Emergency services in Greece continue to search for the remains of victims of wildfires that killed at least 81 people. DW went to the coastal town of Mati to report on the resilience and helpfulness of the residents.

BG Griechenland | Verheerende Brände um Athen

Greece wildfires: Search intensifies for missing as death toll climbs 26.07.2018

Rescuers have discovered more bodies in gutted homes, raising the death toll to 81. US combat drones and surveillance aircraft were being used to determine whether Monday's fires had been started deliberately.

Griechenland Waldbrände 2018

Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage 24.07.2018

The death toll continues to mount after fires broke out with stunning speed, forcing beachgoers to flee into the sea. The country is observing three days of national mourning. Jannis Papadimitriou reports from Athens.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Greece fires: Arson suspected in devastating blaze

Is the Brexit hard-liner European Research Group running the UK?

Trump demands Turkey release US Christian pastor or face sanctions

Deportation protester Elin Ersson: 'Too much emotion — too few arguments'