Greece: Leader of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group jailed for 13 years

A Greek court on Wednesday handed a 13-year jail term to the leader of the neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn, Nikos Michaloliakos, and five former lawmakers for running a criminal organization under the guise of a political party.

Other former MPs were sentenced to between five and seven years in prison for being members of a criminal group that has been linked to a number of violent hate crimes.

The landmark ruling is the culmination of a five-year court casethat involved more than 50 defendants convicted of crimes ranging from illegal weapons possession, murder and assault. The trial has been described as one of the most important in Greece's political history.

The extremist party's leaders were arrested in 2013 after the killing of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a Golden Dawn supporter sparked nationwide protests. That led to a government crackdown on the party.

Fyssas' mother reacts to the court declaring Golden Dawn a criminal organization

Golden Dawn was founded as a neo-Nazi group in the 1980s and rose to prominence during the financial crisis. The party entered the Greek parliament for the first time in 2012 after tapping into citizens' concerns about migration and austerity measures.

Also on Wednesday, the court sentenced Golden Dawn member Yiorgos Roupakias to life in prison for Fyssas' murder.

nm/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)