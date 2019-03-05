Greece charges 20 people, including politicians, over wildfires

Greek prosecutors have filed charges against 20 people over deadly wildfires in 2018.
The accused, including the greater Athens regional authority chief, two local mayors, the former civil protection head and fire service officials, were hit with charges that reportedly include involuntary manslaughter, causing bodily harm due to neglect, and arson through negligence.
They carry a maximum five-year prison sentence.
The July 23 fire in Mati killed 100 people and left the seaside resort town devastated. The disaster led to a series of resignations or sackings of fire and police chiefs.
Most of the victims died in traffic jams as they fled, while others drowned escaping into the sea.
Blame was variously placed on the lack of preparedness of emergency services and a glut of illegal construction.
Prosecutors have prepared a 292-page report describing "a series of mistakes" in handling the disaster.
An investigating magistrate will now look into the case.
aw/se (AP, AFP, Reuters)
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Buried underneath a blackened surface
As Greece gradually comes to terms with the wildfires that left 80 people dead last summer, researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) have found that forests themselves need a long time to recover from such a devastating blaze. Scientists are only just beginning to understand how and to what extent fires affect life below the forest floor.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Soil takes decades, even centuries to recover
In a recent study, Australian scientists found that it takes as long as 80 years after a wildfire and 30 years after logging for forest soils to fully recover. Working in more than 80 locations in southeast Australia, researchers tested over 700 soil samples that had suffered nine different types of damage – including wildfires, clearcutting and post-fire salvage logging.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Six months on
Six months after a forest fire struck an area southwest of Berlin in summer 2018, large sections of the affected land have been cleared away. Many of the remaining trees are blackened. Scientists believe that besides the wildfires themselves, post-fire clearing can cause the loss of key soil nutrients and have long-lasting impacts on forest soils.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Human intervention disrupts natural cycles
In many places, wildfires are an important part of a natural cycle. Some trees, like the eucalyptus, even need fire to release their seeds. Post-fire ash can actually inject large amounts of nutrients into the soil immediately after a fire, scientists say. But there can be too much of a good thing, and extended droughts, logging and fire suppression can all disrupt natural cycles.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Ancient ecosystems razed to the ground
Portugal's 700 year-old Pinhal de Leiria forest was destroyed during the wildfires that swept across Europe in summer 2018. A staggering 80 percent of the forest – home to all manner of bugs, birds and mammals – was destroyed. Despite help from local volunteers, it could take as long as half a century for the soil to regenerate.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Loss of vital nutrients
During a fire, soil temperatures can reach 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to a loss of growth-promoting nutrients, such as phosphorus, organic carbon and nitrate. When fires occur repeatedly in the same place, it's even harder for the forest floor to recover. Without these nutrients, soils are unable to support plant growth or store carbon.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
No soil, no life
Soils are a vital part of forest ecology. They are the basis of almost all terrestrial life, scientists point out – influencing plant growth and survival, nurturing communities of beneficial fungi and bacteria, and cycles of key nutrients. They also store enormous amounts of carbon.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
Not just fire
It's not just excessive fires that disrupt soil composition. Clearing forests with machinery and burning the remaining debris also has an impact. Logging can expose the forest floor, compact the soil and deplete its nutrients, as well as release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.
-
Forests can take decades to recover from fire
More hot years to come
Germany's Treuenbrietzen forest is a shadow of its former glory. Most of the remaining trees are ashen skeletons, and the forest floor is blackened. It faces an enormous struggle to regenerate. And given the predicted increase in the number, frequency and intensity of wildfires prompted by drought, it could be another lifetime before the seeds of restoration emerge.
Author: Charli Shield