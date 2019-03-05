 Greece charges 20 people, including politicians, over wildfires | News | DW | 05.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Greece charges 20 people, including politicians, over wildfires

Politicians and emergency officials have been charged in connection with deadly wildfires in 2018. A hundred people died trying to flee a blaze in Mati, a seaside town near Athens, last year.

Aerial view of the area after a wildfire, in Mati

Greek prosecutors have filed charges against 20 people over deadly wildfires in 2018.

The accused, including the greater Athens regional authority chief, two local mayors, the former civil protection head and fire service officials, were hit with charges that reportedly include involuntary manslaughter, causing bodily harm due to neglect, and arson through negligence.

They carry a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Read more: Climate change sets the world on fire

Watch video 04:17

Fires leave Greece in despair

The July 23 fire in Mati killed 100 people and left the seaside resort town devastated. The disaster led to a series of resignations or sackings of fire and police chiefs.

Most of the victims died in traffic jams as they fled, while others drowned escaping into the sea.

Blame was variously placed on the lack of preparedness of emergency services and a glut of illegal construction.

Prosecutors have prepared a 292-page report describing "a series of mistakes" in handling the disaster.

An investigating magistrate will now look into the case.

aw/se (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

  • Aerial shot of burnt area following wildfire in Greece

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Buried underneath a blackened surface

    As Greece gradually comes to terms with the wildfires that left 80 people dead last summer, researchers from the Australian National University (ANU) have found that forests themselves need a long time to recover from such a devastating blaze. Scientists are only just beginning to understand how and to what extent fires affect life below the forest floor.

  • A forest southwest of Berlin six months after a wildfire

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Soil takes decades, even centuries to recover

    In a recent study, Australian scientists found that it takes as long as 80 years after a wildfire and 30 years after logging for forest soils to fully recover. Working in more than 80 locations in southeast Australia, researchers tested over 700 soil samples that had suffered nine different types of damage – including wildfires, clearcutting and post-fire salvage logging.

  • A forest near the town of Treuenbrietzen in Germany

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Six months on

    Six months after a forest fire struck an area southwest of Berlin in summer 2018, large sections of the affected land have been cleared away. Many of the remaining trees are blackened. Scientists believe that besides the wildfires themselves, post-fire clearing can cause the loss of key soil nutrients and have long-lasting impacts on forest soils.

  • Wildfire forest damage in Sweden

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Human intervention disrupts natural cycles

    In many places, wildfires are an important part of a natural cycle. Some trees, like the eucalyptus, even need fire to release their seeds. Post-fire ash can actually inject large amounts of nutrients into the soil immediately after a fire, scientists say. But there can be too much of a good thing, and extended droughts, logging and fire suppression can all disrupt natural cycles.

  • Volunteers regenerating Pinhal de Leiria forest in Portugal

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Ancient ecosystems razed to the ground

    Portugal's 700 year-old Pinhal de Leiria forest was destroyed during the wildfires that swept across Europe in summer 2018. A staggering 80 percent of the forest – home to all manner of bugs, birds and mammals – was destroyed. Despite help from local volunteers, it could take as long as half a century for the soil to regenerate.

  • Smoke on the ground and two trees toppling in a forest

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Loss of vital nutrients

    During a fire, soil temperatures can reach 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit), leading to a loss of growth-promoting nutrients, such as phosphorus, organic carbon and nitrate. When fires occur repeatedly in the same place, it's even harder for the forest floor to recover. Without these nutrients, soils are unable to support plant growth or store carbon.

  • Forest floor

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    No soil, no life

    Soils are a vital part of forest ecology. They are the basis of almost all terrestrial life, scientists point out – influencing plant growth and survival, nurturing communities of beneficial fungi and bacteria, and cycles of key nutrients. They also store enormous amounts of carbon.

  • Post-wildfire salvage logging in forest southwest of Berlin

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    Not just fire

    It's not just excessive fires that disrupt soil composition. Clearing forests with machinery and burning the remaining debris also has an impact. Logging can expose the forest floor, compact the soil and deplete its nutrients, as well as release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

  • Post forest fire in a forest near Treuenbrietzen in Germany

    Forests can take decades to recover from fire

    More hot years to come

    Germany's Treuenbrietzen forest is a shadow of its former glory. Most of the remaining trees are ashen skeletons, and the forest floor is blackened. It faces an enormous struggle to regenerate. And given the predicted increase in the number, frequency and intensity of wildfires prompted by drought, it could be another lifetime before the seeds of restoration emerge.

    Author: Charli Shield


DW recommends

Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage

The death toll continues to mount after fires broke out with stunning speed, forcing beachgoers to flee into the sea. The country is observing three days of national mourning. Jannis Papadimitriou reports from Athens. (24.07.2018)  

Greece sacks police and fire services chiefs after deadly wildfires

The firing comes amid a public outcry over the government's handling of the wildfires that killed 90 people near Athens. The minister responsible for the country's police has already put in his papers. (05.08.2018)  

Climate change sets the world on fire

In 2017, parts of Europe, Canada and the US were ravaged by wildfires on an unprecedented scale. In 2018, new records are being set around the world as hot, dry temperatures and fires become the new normal. (24.08.2018)  

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires

After three days of national mourning, Alexis Tsipras is facing condemnation from the opposition for his government's response. At least 87 people perished in some of Europe's worst wildfires. (27.07.2018)  

Greece fires: Arson suspected in devastating blaze

A Greek minister has said there were "serious indications" that the fires had been started deliberately. Experts have blamed haphazard and unlicensed building for the high death toll, which climbed to 82. (27.07.2018)  

Forests can take decades to recover from fire

Wildfires and logging are sytematically ravaging the world's forests. While some loss makes way for regeneration, scientists warn that woodland takes a painfully long time to really recover. (05.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fires leave Greece in despair  

Neighbor helping neighbor after tragic fires in Greece  