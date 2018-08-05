Greece sacks police and fire services chiefs after deadly wildfires

The Greek government replaced the chiefs of its police force and fire service on Sunday after facing flak for its handling of the devastating fires last month.
The sacking came two days after the resignation of public order minister, Nikos Toskas.
The heads of both emergency services were replaced with their deputies, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said.
The statement made no direct mention of the July 23 wildfires that killed at least 90 people near Athens, with the resort town of Mati among the worst affected areas.
Greek authorities say they suspect arson was behind the deadly forest fires and blame haphazard and unlicensed building for the high number of casualties in Mati.
Conflicting reports
But opposition parties have criticized the government for failing to provide adequate warning and to evacuate people from Mati, which has seen wildfires in the past.
Both the police and the fire departments have put out conflicting reports on what went wrong.
Earlier this week, one police union said officers had not been promptly notified by the fire department of the fire's exact location in order to set up diversions in the area. This resulted in many drivers being mistakenly diverted into the path of the fire.
ap/jm (AP, Reuters, AFP)
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Europe strips off
Summer 2018 began as a welcome break from Europe's often-unpredictable weather, and people took advantage of the constantly warm temperatures to spend more time outside. The heat was especially a boon for pubs and bars where fans congregated to watch the soccer World Cup. But as temperatures climbed to up to 39 Celsius, the heat wave's negative effects began to be felt across the continent.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Racing against the clock
The high temperatures and low rainfall led to a sharp rise in wildfires across several European countries, including Sweden, where authorites were, at one stage, battling more than 50 blazes, some in the Arctic Circle. When German firefighters tackled a forest fire in Fichtenwalde, near Berlin, their operation was suddenly made more urgent by the discovery of unexploded World War II ammunition.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Paradise goes up in flames
Greece, meanwhile is counting the cost of its own devastating wildfire which last week left 86 people dead. The seaside village of Mati, just 30 kilometers (17 miles) from Athens, saw houses and land incinerated, while many people drowned after rushing into the sea or were burned alive while trying to escape in their cars.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Scorched earth as rivers start to run dry
Many of Europe's rivers and reservoirs experienced almost drought-like conditions after water levels dropped severely. Freight vessels that ply German sections of the River Rhine (pictured here in Düsseldorf) and Danube were ordered not to sail fully loaded. The Netherlands meanwhile closed several movable bridges after the metallic structures expanded so much that they couldn't be opened.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Heat makes great escape worse
As millions of Europeans hit roads, rail and air for their annual summer holidays, transport infrastructure struggled to cope. Eurotunnel passengers faced delays of up to five hours after the air conditioning units failed on trains. Some holidaymakers were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport after authorities canceled flights when one of the runways started to melt.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
The coast is no escape
Poland shut scores of beaches along the Baltic Sea coast after the heat wave triggered a massive toxic algae bloom. German health officials, meanwhile, warned the elderly and others with weaker immune systems to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as the increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria, which can cause severe illness.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Foods prices likely to rise
German farmers estimated the damage to crops from the heat wave could reach €1.4 billion and warned of higher supermarket prices. Other countries predicted the worst grain harvest in 25 years, as crops ripened much faster than expected and low rainfall produced a low yield. In Sweden, dairy farmers said they were being forced to slaughter some of their livestock.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Spray fountains keep Parisians cool
Until storms broke the intense heat on Friday evening, Parisians made use of the city's recreational facilities to keep cool, including water fountains around the Eiffel Tower. Despite being 3,324 pages long, France's infamous labor code doesn't mention a specific temperature that would force companies to shut down. But staff can't be punished if they stop work over fears for their health.
-
Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe
Dark clouds hint at end of hot spell
Parts of Europe experienced up to six weeks of uncomfortably hot weather. Forecasters predicted that the first storms would bring heavy rainfall to many areas this weekend. Thunder, rain and hail were reported in France and the UK on Friday evening, while the darkening clouds alerted the crowd at this cricket match just outside the English city of Leeds to prepare for a similar downpour.
Author: Nik Martin