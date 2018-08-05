 Greece sacks police and fire services chiefs after deadly wildfires | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 05.08.2018

Greece sacks police and fire services chiefs after deadly wildfires

The firing comes amid a public outcry over the government's handling of the wildfires that killed 90 people near Athens. The minister responsible for the country's police has already put in his papers.

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018.

The Greek government replaced the chiefs of its police force and fire service on Sunday after facing flak for its handling of the devastating fires last month.

The sacking came two days after the resignation of public order minister, Nikos Toskas.

The heads of both emergency services were replaced with their deputies, a statement from the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said.

The statement made no direct mention of the July 23 wildfires that killed at least 90 people near Athens, with the resort town of Mati among the worst affected areas.

Greek authorities say they suspect arson was behind the deadly forest fires and blame haphazard and unlicensed building for the high number of casualties in Mati.

Conflicting reports

But opposition parties have criticized the government for failing to provide adequate warning and to evacuate people from Mati, which has seen wildfires in the past.

Both the police and the fire departments have put out conflicting reports on what went wrong.

Earlier this week, one police union said officers had not been promptly notified by the fire department of the fire's exact location in order to set up diversions in the area. This resulted in many drivers being mistakenly diverted into the path of the fire.

ap/jm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

  • England Wetter (Getty Images/AFP/T. Akmen)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Europe strips off

    Summer 2018 began as a welcome break from Europe's often-unpredictable weather, and people took advantage of the constantly warm temperatures to spend more time outside. The heat was especially a boon for pubs and bars where fans congregated to watch the soccer World Cup. But as temperatures climbed to up to 39 Celsius, the heat wave's negative effects began to be felt across the continent.

  • Sweden wildfire (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Andersson)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Racing against the clock

    The high temperatures and low rainfall led to a sharp rise in wildfires across several European countries, including Sweden, where authorites were, at one stage, battling more than 50 blazes, some in the Arctic Circle. When German firefighters tackled a forest fire in Fichtenwalde, near Berlin, their operation was suddenly made more urgent by the discovery of unexploded World War II ammunition.

  • A burned out car from the Greek wildfire (Getty Images/AFP/A. Tzortzinis )

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Paradise goes up in flames

    Greece, meanwhile is counting the cost of its own devastating wildfire which last week left 86 people dead. The seaside village of Mati, just 30 kilometers (17 miles) from Athens, saw houses and land incinerated, while many people drowned after rushing into the sea or were burned alive while trying to escape in their cars.

  • Drought affects the River Rhine (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Gerten)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Scorched earth as rivers start to run dry

    Many of Europe's rivers and reservoirs experienced almost drought-like conditions after water levels dropped severely. Freight vessels that ply German sections of the River Rhine (pictured here in Düsseldorf) and Danube were ordered not to sail fully loaded. The Netherlands meanwhile closed several movable bridges after the metallic structures expanded so much that they couldn't be opened.

  • Drivers wait by side of road in Eurotunnel queue (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Heat makes great escape worse

    As millions of Europeans hit roads, rail and air for their annual summer holidays, transport infrastructure struggled to cope. Eurotunnel passengers faced delays of up to five hours after the air conditioning units failed on trains. Some holidaymakers were forced to spend the night at Hanover airport after authorities canceled flights when one of the runways started to melt.

  • People standing on a Polish beach (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/M. Fludra)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    The coast is no escape

    Poland shut scores of beaches along the Baltic Sea coast after the heat wave triggered a massive toxic algae bloom. German health officials, meanwhile, warned the elderly and others with weaker immune systems to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as the increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria, which can cause severe illness.

  • Spoilt maize crop (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Foods prices likely to rise

    German farmers estimated the damage to crops from the heat wave could reach €1.4 billion and warned of higher supermarket prices. Other countries predicted the worst grain harvest in 25 years, as crops ripened much faster than expected and low rainfall produced a low yield. In Sweden, dairy farmers said they were being forced to slaughter some of their livestock.

  • People dip their feet in Paris fountain (picture-alliance/abaca/A. Apaydin)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Spray fountains keep Parisians cool

    Until storms broke the intense heat on Friday evening, Parisians made use of the city's recreational facilities to keep cool, including water fountains around the Eiffel Tower. Despite being 3,324 pages long, France's infamous labor code doesn't mention a specific temperature that would force companies to shut down. But staff can't be punished if they stop work over fears for their health.

  • Yorkshire Vikings v Birmingham Bears - cricket match (Getty Images/N. Stirk)

    Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

    Dark clouds hint at end of hot spell

    Parts of Europe experienced up to six weeks of uncomfortably hot weather. Forecasters predicted that the first storms would bring heavy rainfall to many areas this weekend. Thunder, rain and hail were reported in France and the UK on Friday evening, while the darkening clouds alerted the crowd at this cricket match just outside the English city of Leeds to prepare for a similar downpour.

    Author: Nik Martin


Greece in shock as deadly wildfires rage

The death toll continues to mount after fires broke out with stunning speed, forcing beachgoers to flee into the sea. The country is observing three days of national mourning. Jannis Papadimitriou reports from Athens. (24.07.2018)  

EU states join forces to fight deadly wildfires across Europe

In today's turbulent political times, it is easy to give up on the idea of European Union solidarity. But the response to wildfires in Sweden and Greece is proof that unity is still possible. Who's helping whom, and why? (25.07.2018)  

Greece wildfires: Search intensifies for missing as death toll climbs

Rescuers have discovered more bodies in gutted homes, raising the death toll to 81. US combat drones and surveillance aircraft were being used to determine whether Monday's fires had been started deliberately. (26.07.2018)  

Greece fires: Arson suspected in devastating blaze

A Greek minister has said there were "serious indications" that the fires had been started deliberately. Experts have blamed haphazard and unlicensed building for the high death toll, which climbed to 82. (27.07.2018)  

Soaring temperatures, wildfires scorch Europe

Record-breaking temperatures of up to 38 Celcius have caused deadly wildfires, water shortages and damaged crops. Initially seen as a refreshing change, many Europeans now say the heat wave can't end soon enough. (28.07.2018)  

BG Griechenland Verheerende Brände um Athen

Greece PM Alexis Tsipras assumes responsibility for deadly fires 27.07.2018

After three days of national mourning, Alexis Tsipras is facing condemnation from the opposition for his government's response. At least 87 people perished in some of Europe's worst wildfires.

Neighbor helping neighbor after tragic fires in Greece 26.07.2018

Emergency services in Greece continue to search for the remains of victims of wildfires that killed at least 81 people. DW went to the coastal town of Mati to report on the resilience and helpfulness of the residents.

BG Griechenland Verheerende Brände um Athen

Inside Europe: Deadly fires in Greece 27.07.2018

Scores of people have been killed and hundreds injured in wildfires that ripped through a seaside resort near the Greek capital Athens. Many more people remain unaccounted for. This could mark the deadliest wildfire in post-war Europe. Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the freak fires. Anthee Carassava reports that tales of destruction have plunged Greece into mourning, and fury.

