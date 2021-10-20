Good luck, bad luck and happiness in Germany

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Rachel Stewart is on the hunt for lucky charms in Germany and finding out a bit about German happiness along the way for this week's Meet the Germans.
Is Germany a happy nation? What brings good or bad luck in Germany? And why is Rachel on a pig farm? Find out in this week's Meet the Germans.
Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to haunted castles and all sorts of other topics.
