Meet the Germans

Good luck, bad luck and happiness in Germany

Rachel Stewart is on the hunt for lucky charms in Germany and finding out a bit about German happiness along the way for this week's Meet the Germans.

Watch video 05:16

Is Germany a happy nation? What brings good or bad luck in Germany? And why is Rachel on a pig farm? Find out in this week's Meet the Germans.  

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans — from unusual bans to haunted castles and all sorts of other topics 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram ofor more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube  or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Read also

Koeln, 11.11.2019, Impressionen und Eindruecke von Karnevalisten und Jecken bei der Eroeffnung des Koelner Karneval am 11.11.2019 auf dem Heumarkt in Koeln | Verwendung weltweit

Local patriotism: How Germans replaced nationalism with regional pride 21.07.2021

Many foreigners have noticed that Germans are not the greatest patriots when it comes to their country. But when it comes to their city or region? Oh boy.

ILLUSTRATION - Eine junge Frau steht am 15.07.2019 in einem Park in Muenchen mit ausgebreiteten Armen am See (gestellte Szene). Foto: Tobias Hase | Verwendung weltweit

International Day of Happiness: What makes us happy 20.03.2021

It is possible to be happy in times of crisis like the coronavirus pandemic? For International Day of Happiness, an expert weighs in.

Spenden und Mitgliedsbeiträge, Formular, Steuererklärung | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Avoid coronavirus boredom and survive Germany's tax returns with a smile 13.05.2020

Could there be a positive side to the nerve-wracking task of submitting your taxes? According to Germany's Federal Statistical Office, 9 of 10 taxpayers receive an average refund of €900 each year. Enough an incentive?

Finnish President Halonen (not in picture) promoted the military cadets in the Presidential Castle in Helsinki on Friday, 18th April, 2008. Finnish pilot cadets held a flag of Finnish Air Forces with the old emblem, swastika on a blue flag. LEHTIKUVA / Vesa Moilanen *** FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. *** +++(c) dpa - Report+++ |

Finland's air force removes the swastika from logo after almost a century 02.07.2020

The Finnish air force command has dropped the swastika from its logo without making an announcement. The air force had been using the symbol since 1918.