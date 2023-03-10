  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Water scarcity
A forest in Brandenburg, Germany
A forest in Brandenburg, GermanyImage: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance
TravelGermany

Going local: Why microadventures are all the rage

Benjamin Restle
1 hour ago

Forget about trans-continental exploration and around-the-world-trips. You don't always need to travel far to find beautiful nature and leave your comfort zone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NqQq

Microwhat? Microwaves? Nope, not quite. Microadventures — a term coined in 2014 by British author and explorer Alastair Humphreys — are currently all the rage. They're all about rediscovering and appreciating our immediate surroundings. Some of us may be lucky enough to live nearby lush forests, tranquil lakes, gushing rivers, rolling hills, dramatic mountains or the mighty ocean. Whatever the case may be, the point of a microadventure is to explore the gorgeous nature on our doorsteps, get out of our comfort zones and experience something new. In his book about microadventures, Humphreys writes that "you do not need to fly to the other side of the planet to find wilderness and beauty." Microadventures, he says, are adventures "close to home: Cheap, simple, short" offering the "essence of big adventures, the challenge, the fun, the escapism, the learning experiences and the excitement."

A path leads through an enchanted-looking forest on the Baltic island of Poel, Germany.
A path leads through an enchanted-looking forest on the Baltic island of Poel, GermanyImage: Joachim Pinkawa/Zoonar/picture alliance

The coronavirus pandemic produced a veritable microadventure boom in 2020. With pandemic-related travel restrictions in place across much of the world, many Europeans spent their holidays at home. And with the doom and gloom of constantly updated coronavirus infection figures and hospitalization rates in the media, many people welcomed an escape into the outdoors. Google Trends show that searches for the German term "Mikroabenteuer" spiked in the summer of 2022 — Austrians, the Swiss and Germans were busily planning getaways in the great outdoors, albeit close to home.

Microadventures come in many shapes and forms

Bianca Gade, a Brazilian native based in Germany's southern state of Saarland, was one of them. She is fortunate enough to live nearby the Hunsrück mountain range, which is perfect for nature lovers. Gade is an outdoor enthusiast who runs a blog with travel trips and first-hand accounts of her latest microadventures which she says are designed to "inspire others that sometimes you don't need to embark on long-distance travels to escape your daily routine and have some fun." To her, microadventures are energizing experiences that entail one or several overnight stays, ideally in a tent.

A woman is seen on a swing in winter
Cold weather has never deterred Bianca Gade from enjoying natureImage: Bianca Gade

Sometimes she plans hikes that more or less follow a railway line, setting up her tent in local forests to get a night's rest. This way, she has a destination staked out but also knows she can always catch a train home when she's had enough. Other times, she will set off without a fixed route, which she finds even more exciting. "Those spontaneous, eventful jaunts feels like real adventures to me," she says.

Like Gade, Berlin-based journalist René Wilbrandt also enjoys microadventures. Usually, Wilbrandt and a friend will set off for 24 hour excursions. He recently embarked on a winter microadventure in rural Brandenburg, south of the German capital. "We hiked about 15 kilometers (9 miles) on the first day, then spent the night by a lake, and walked another 5 kilometers (3 miles) the following day," he recalls. Keen to travel light, they had only brought food, sleeping mats, sleeping bags and Bivouac sacks, which keep out the water and wind.

A man is seen looking out over a lake
Brandenburg is known for its many lakesImage: Rene Wildbrandt/DW

Do your homework first

Depending on the kind of microadventure you're considering and the season, a bit of preparation may be advisable, especially when you plan on spending a night in the great outdoors. In Germany, as in most other European countries, it is not legal to camp anywhere you like. But in practice, people who set up a tent at dusk, pack up and go around dawn without leaving any trace or trash behind them are sometimes tolerated, Gade says. Notably, Sweden is one of the few European countries where the freedom to roam allows anyone to walk and camp wherever they want.

A tent is seen with mountains in the back
Sweden's freedom to roam lends itself well to microadventuresImage: Gunar Streu/Zoonar/picture alliance

In recent years, more and more trekking camps have sprung up around Germany and Europe. Often situated deep inside forests or along rivers, these camps provide space to pitch tents, offer basic toilet facilities and sometimes allow campfires, making them ideal for anyone on a microadventure. Trekking camps tend to be closed during the colder months and may require pre-booking during spring and summer, with stays often limited to one night.

So the next time you crave a change of scenery and yearn for some off-grid fun and find yourself scanning the internet for flights, reconsider. A microadventure close to home may be just what you need. And a positive side-effect: Traveling this way is generally inexpensive and environmentally friendly.

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Symbolbild Einsamkeit Spaziergang

Inside Europe: The Swedish right to roam

Inside Europe: The Swedish right to roam

This is a time of year when many people are pulling on their hiking boots and heading out into the wilds. But where you are allowed to go and what you are allowed to do when you get there depends very much on which country you live in. John Laurenson sent us this postcard from Sweden where - like elsewhere in Scandinavia - the right to roam has become an integral part of national identity.
PoliticsJuly 20, 201803:24 min
The sun shines over a grouping of trees in a meadow

10 beautiful places to visit in Germany during autumn

10 beautiful places to visit in Germany during autumn

Autumn is a great time of year for nature photography and excursions. Here are some of the best places to visit in Germany during fall.
TravelOctober 27, 202210 images

Bianca Gade blog

Bianca Gade blog
lebedraussen.de
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Police at the Jehovah’s Witness hall on Friday morning, there's light snow

Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Hamburg — what we know

Crime55 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Cops outside South Africa's embassy as students from University of Zambia protest

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Zambia beefs up its borders to tackle illegal migration

Migration22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Rohingya kids behind a barbed-wired fence at a camp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Bangladesh: Aid cuts stoke fear of violence in refugee camps

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Worker in a factory adjusting a filter

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Why Germany is not attractive for foreign workers

Society18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Sweden's Prime Minister Kristersson and Turkish President Erdogan shaking hands

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Turkey's blockade 'makes NATO weaker'

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters, with one holding up a placard saying, 'Israel, we have a problem'

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

Israel: Planned judicial overhaul divides the country

PoliticsMarch 9, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wind turbines at sea

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

EU and US eye way ahead on green subsidies tiff

Politics15 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of light traffic in General Paz avenue, boundary between the city and Buenos Aires Province

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Argentina: Airbnb strains Buenos Aires' housing market

Business21 hours ago02:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage