10 beautiful places to visit in Germany during autumn
Autumn is a great time of year for nature photography and excursions. Here are some of the best places to visit in Germany during fall.
Migrating birds on the Baltic coast
Every year, tens of thousands of cranes stop over on the Baltic coast to prepare for their long flight to southern Europe. Tourists come here as well to witness this impressive sight.
Romantic Rügen
By early autumn the first trees turn yellow in Jasmund national park, on Germany's Baltic Sea island of Rügen. The view from the chalk cliffs is not to be missed. It was made famous by 19th century painter Caspar David Friedrich.
Tranquil Sylt
Most tourists tend to leave the North Sea island of Sylt by autumn. This is a great time of year to enjoy a quiet stroll along one of its many beaches.
Reflections in Potsdam
Take a stroll through the palace gardens of Sanssouci and you’ll see gardeners busy preparing for the winter season. By the way, Prussian King Friedrich II only used the palace in summer.
Nature in Hessen
Kellerwald-Edersee national park beckons visitors with its many beech trees, which turn a vibrant yellow and red in fall. The park near Kassel has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 2011, together with four other beechwood regions.
Visit Saxony
The Elbsandstein mountains near Dresden remain popular with climbers and hikers in the autumn. They rise steeply with bizarre rock formations on both sides of the River Elbe.
Autumn fog in the Taunus region
Feldberg mountain looms above the fog and low-lying clouds in the Taunus region in autumn. It can be reached from Frankfurt by public transport in just 40 minutes. It is popular for hiking excursions with both locals and visitors alike.
Wine harvest on Lake Constance
This is one of Germany's sunniest and most productive wine-growing regions. A popular tourist destination is the monastery vineyard and the famous baroque church in Birnau. It attracts around half a million visitors every year.
Hiking in the Alpine foothills
Autumn in Bavaria isn't just Oktoberfest in Munich. It is the perfect time of year for hiking in the Alpine foothills. The lakes and forests south of Munich are another great destination, as are the moorlands.
Autumn colors
There are countless places to visit in Germany in autumn where you can take incredible photos, for example at this Bayreuth park. The light and colors of fall are a delight for the senses.