  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Serbia-Kosovo tensions
Symbolbild I Containerschiff
Image: Sina Schuldt/dpa/picture alliance
GlobalizationGlobal issues

Globalization: Where Do We Stand?

51 minutes ago

Globalization used to be a guarantor of economic growth. No longer, and the losers are poorer nations. They have restricted access to global markets and are largely excluded from beneficial labor migration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSRp

Unfettered access to the world’s economic markets should boost prosperity and foster peaceful international coexistence - in theory. But which countries take advantage of the opportunities presented by global competition? And which countries avoid it, preferring to protect their economies at the expense of the poor? And why does free global trade preach the unrestricted movement of goods, while setting limits on labor migration? With these questions and contradictions in mind, we travel through the US, Peru, Senegal and Europe.
 
An agreement with China means the former steel producing center Duisburg is eyeing a renaissance. America, on the other hand, blames China and globalization for its declining steel industry. Billions of US dollars are invested in domestic industries and agriculture as part of the country’s "America First” policy stance. This has a detrimental effect on poorer nations. For example Peru, a nation left behind by globalization that’s making little progress in the fight against poverty. 

US-Strafzölle - ThyssenKrupp Stahlarbeiter
Image: picture alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch
DW Dokumentationen | Europa - Die neuen Europäer
Image: Point du Jour

When it comes to worldwide migration, there are clear winners and losers. Spain’s farming sector is starved of workers, while the EU resists immigration. In countries like Senegal, where illegal fishing and the appropriation of farmland by international concerns has left people destitute, migrants are leaving in search of a better life. One of the chief beneficiaries of globalization is China, whose migrant workers represent the confidence and strategy of their powerful homeland. "Globalization in Crisis" is a two-part documentary telling the stories of those who benefit - and those who suffer - as a result of globalization.


Broadcasting Hours: 

Part 1: Winners and Losers in World Trade

DW English

THU 05.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 05.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 06.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 07.01.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 08.01.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 08.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 06.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Part 2: Profits over People

DW English

THU 12.01.2023 – 01:15 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 04:15 UTC
THU 12.01.2023 – 18:15 UTC
FRI 13.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 14.01.2023 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 15.01.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 15.01.2023 – 15:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

FRI 13.01.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Pope Benedict XVI

Vatican: Health of former Pope Benedict is 'worsening'

Religion7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A soldier of the Bundeswehr is standing next to his machine gun at the airport near the base in Gao in northern Mali, with the German flag flying overhead

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

What's next for the Bundeswehr in Mali?

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman ragpicker in New Delhi, India sorts trash, with a pink shawl around her neck

In Delhi, women ragpickers confront health hazards, stigma

In Delhi, women ragpickers confront health hazards, stigma

Society6 hours ago03:10 min
More from Asia

Germany

Women and children waiting for health check at the Indira Gandhi Children's Health Hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan on December 10, 2022.

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Germany to suspend humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Human Rights8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Greenpeace activists sail next to Russian tanker "Ust Luga" near Asgardstrand, Norway on April 25, 2022

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

How Putin's war destroyed Russia's business model

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog standing next to each other holding a document, with the Israeli flag in the background

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

How divisive is Israel's shift to the right?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man walks beside ice formed by the spray of Lake Erie waves which covered a restaurant during a winter storm in Hamburg

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

What's the link between global heating and extreme weather?

ClimateDecember 27, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Picture of Lucía Nadín and Aldo Quevedo, parents of the 131st grandchild recovered

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

Argentina identifies 131st baby taken during dictatorship

SocietyDecember 24, 202202:10 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage