Global Warming - Peat Bogs to the Rescue?

Other topics on Tomorrow Today:

Just ask!

Our viewer's question this week comes from Román Gomez in Mexico who wants to know: Does the sun rotate around its own axis?

Built from sand

The humble sand is actually one of the world's top commodities. But its supply is not infinite. In Germany, the construction industry uses up massive amounts of this natural resource. How could we excavate and use the material more sustainably?

How do dunes protect coastlines?

Coastal dunes can prevent storm surges. But how reliable is their potential in the era of climate change? Researchers at the University of Bordeaux have been probing how dunes change and if migrating sands can be controlled to our benefit.

