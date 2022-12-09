Global outrage grows over execution of Iranian protester
The execution of an Iranian man on Thursday, the first linked to nationwide protests since September, has drawn sharp Western criticism. The UK also announced sanctions against individuals linked to Iran's judiciary.
A German government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the government "strongly condemns the Iranian regime's death sentence and execution of a demonstator in connection with the demonstrations in Iran."
Execution a main instrument in Iran: Kamran Matin
The spokesperson also confirmed the German government had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin.
UN experts said in the statement that the death penalty could only be imposed and enforced for offenses that met the threshold of the most serious crimes, meaning in cases involving intentional killing and others.
They also said they fear for the "life of Iranian artists who have been indicted on charges carrying the death penalty," echoing sentiments similar to other right groups who raised concerns about whether the execution could be the harbinger of the Iranian response to protests.
But the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Thursday that in "countering riots, Iran has show utmost restraint and, unlike many Western regimes… Iran has employed proportionate and standard anti-riot methods."
"The same is true for the judicial process: restraint and proportionality," the Ministry added.