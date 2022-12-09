  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Protesters hold up a placard reading 'Stop Execution in Iran' as they take part in a rally in support of the demonstrations in Iran, in front of the Victory Column (Siegessaeule) in Berlin, on October 22, 2022.
Rights group fear the fate of those convincted of capital crimes and sentenced to deathImage: JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images
Law and JusticeIran

Global outrage grows over execution of Iranian protester

18 minutes ago

The execution of an Iranian man on Thursday, the first linked to nationwide protests since September, has drawn sharp Western criticism. The UK also announced sanctions against individuals linked to Iran's judiciary.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KjCv

International condemnation over the first known execution of an Iranian protester grew on Friday.

A German government spokesperson told reporters in Berlin on Friday that the government "strongly condemns the Iranian regime's death sentence and execution of a demonstator in connection with the demonstrations in Iran." 

Execution a main instrument in Iran: Kamran Matin

The spokesperson also confirmed the German government had summoned the Iranian ambassador in Berlin.

The UK announced sanctions on Friday against several individuals globally, including 10 linked to the Iranian judiciary and prison systems.

The government said sanctions include "six individuals linked to the Revolutionary Courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protesters with egregious sentences including the death penalty."

Two among the 10 are former directors of the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, and they face a travel ban to the UK along with having their assets frozen as part of sanctions.

Iran has sentenced several protesters to death ever since demonstrations began in September, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini that month.

Thursday's execution of a 23-year-old man, whom Iranian news agencies identified as being Mohsen Shekari, sparked immediate sharp rebuke by European governments, the United States, and rights groups. 

UN decries execution, Iran says proportional reponse to protests

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Thursday decried the execution of the protester, saying "executions following unfair trials constitute an arbitrary deprivation of life."

UN experts said in the statement that the death penalty could only be imposed and enforced for offenses that met the threshold of the most serious crimes, meaning in cases involving intentional killing and others.

They also said they fear for the "life of Iranian artists who have been indicted on charges carrying the death penalty," echoing sentiments similar to other right groups who raised concerns about whether the execution could be the harbinger of the Iranian response to protests.

But the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Thursday that in "countering riots, Iran has show utmost restraint and, unlike many Western regimes… Iran has employed proportionate and standard anti-riot methods."

"The same is true for the judicial process: restraint and proportionality," the Ministry added.

rm/aw (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

www.ohchr.org
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas

US basketball star Brittney Griner lands in Texas

Law and Justice3 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two men sit at a table in a dark restaurant lit only by candles.

South Africa suffers record power cuts

South Africa suffers record power cuts

Politics3 hours ago02:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

People hold blank papers in protest of COVID restriction in China during a vigil in Hong Kong

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

How social media is helping China's COVID protests

SocietyDecember 8, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

An person taken into police custody durin a raid against the Reichsbürger in Karlsruhe. December 7,2022

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Is a far-right coup possible in Germany?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Images of Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin and the words 'Spy bank out. A vote for Orban is a vote for Putin' are projected onto the facade of the headquarters of the IIB in Budapest, Hungary, March 2022

Is Hungary becoming Russia's spy hub within the EU?

Is Hungary becoming Russia's spy hub within the EU?

Politics37 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Politics2 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Kleines Wiesenvögelchen sucht nach Nektar

Why is it so important to protect nature and biodiversity?

Why is it so important to protect nature and biodiversity?

Nature and EnvironmentDecember 8, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Politics11 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage