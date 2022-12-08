Iran carries out first known execution amid ongoing protests

The man is thought to be the first protester to be given the death penalty since widespread protests broke out in September. Activists warn others are facing a similar fate.

Iran announced on Thursday that it had executed a man arrested during the nationwide protests that have shaken the country for several months.

The protester, identified as Mohsen Shekari by Iranian news agencies, is thought to be the first person executed by the Iranian regime in connection with the protests.

He was convicted of blocking a street in the capital Tehran and injuring a security guard with a machete. Several other arrested protesters are also facing the death penalty. Iran hangs people sentenced to death.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International has said that at least 21 people are facing the death penalty following what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran".

"The Iranian authorities must immediately quash all death sentences, refrain from seeking the imposition of the death penalty and drop all charges against those arrested in connection with their peaceful participation in protests," Amnesty said.

Why are people protesting in Iran?

The protests have proven to be one of the biggest challenges the Islamic Republic has faced since the 1979 revolution that ousted the Shah and brought Ayatollah Khomeini — and his successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — to power.

Protesters first took to the streets following the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini while in detention. She had been arrested by Iran's so-called "morality police" for failing to abide by the country's strict dress code.

The demonstrations began in the western region of Kurdistan, Amini's home region, but soon spread across the country.

Women have played a key role in the anti-government protests with many videos shared on social media of women removing their headscarves in public.

Authorities have responded to the protests — which they blame on foreign interference — with a violent crackdown. Rights groups based outside of the country estimate the number of people killed in clashes with security forces to have reached almost 500.

