  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini
Conservative adherents to Iran's Islamic Republic could play a role in monitoring public behavior Image: Vahid Salemi/AP/picture alliance
SocietyIran

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Shabnam von Hein
6 minutes ago

There is uncertainty over reports suggesting that the notorious vice squad has been shut down. In any case, authorities have other powerful means of monitoring behavior and issuing punishment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KUYm

On Saturday evening, Iranian Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri told a conference that Iran's "morality police" have "nothing to do with the justice department" and have been "shut down by those who created it."

His statements were reported by the state-run ISNA news agency, and unleashed discussion around the world that the Islamic Republic was responding to massive public pressure following months of anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young Kurdish woman, Jina Mahsa Amini.

The young woman died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf "improperly." Authorities have denied reports she was beaten and claim the 22-year-old died of a heart attack.

Statement 'taken out of context'

However, on Monday, state-run Iranian broadcaster Al-Alam reported that Montazeri's statements had been taken out of context, and that Iran's justice department would "continue to monitor public behavior."

Iran "does not have a morality police, rather a 'pubic security police' and the justice department has no plans to abolish it, nor will it take a step in this direction," Iranian media on Monday reported Montazeri as having actually said.

Is Iran's morality police about to be disbanded?

Iranian women's rights activist Mahdieh Golroo told DW that Montazeri's statements represented a "tried and true" tactic of the Islamic Republic's information strategy.

"First, they claim something and engage media with it to raise hopes that this system is capable of learning and reform," said the 36-year-old activist who lives in Sweden.

She added that although the mobile units of the morality police could very well be changed from their current form, this doesn't necessitate a change in the strategy of using state power to enforce public behavior, like requiring women to wear headscarves.

Iran's network of 'morality spies'

And even if the morality police were ostensibly shut down, "another group could take over this task of controlling women in public."

For example, Iranian media have since reported tighter controls on strict dress codes, especially the hijab, being carried out by the organization, translated roughly from Farsi as: "Commanding Good and Forbidding Evil."

This organization operates in parallel to the morality police. Founded in 1993, it is headed by a cleric in Tehran and relies on state financing to carry out its work.

Its cadres are mostly volunteers who supply information about alleged violations of morality rules to one of 500 offices across Iran.

A women crosses a street in Tehran without a headscarf
Many Iranian women are refusing to wear headscarves as an act of defianceImage: dpa

Stories of "morality" infractions find their way into pro-regime news agencies like Tasnim News, which ran a story recently: "A ticket seller in a Tehran indoor playground did not wear a headscarf. As a result, the indoor playground was closed."

Stories like these are an example of the consequences faced by businesses and institutions if women working their do not wear a hijab as mandated by Islamic law.

One case reported last week in Qom Province south of Tehran involved a bank director who was fired after he served a woman who was not wearing a headscarf. The transaction was recorded on a closed-circuit camera and circulated on social media before being reported to a "Commanding Good and Forbidding Evil" office.

The group's secretary, Mohammad Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, believes that the morality police and their mobile units, which can be photographed and filmed by citizens during the forcible detention of women, are counterproductive.

He had suggested in a statement following the death of Jina Mahsa Amini in custody that instead of using vice squads to enforce morality codes, the police should rely on voluntary support of the "reliable population."

Golpayegani says all that will be needed is better funding for the "Commanding Good and Forbidding Evil" organization, claiming that 3 million citizens are willing to support his organization.

Reporting on the Iran protests

Edited by: Wesley Rahn

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand around a giant peace sign with the message 'Stop Putin's Oil', put up by demonstrators ahead of an EU and NATO summit in Brussels in March.

Will EU oil embargo really hurt Russian war machine?

Business11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Container shops lined up at Mobasa port

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Trade4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Prison inmates wearing brown tops carry a plywood coffin

Philippines' largest prison holds mass burial for inmates

Philippines' largest prison holds mass burial for inmates

Law and JusticeDecember 4, 202201:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

Deputies sit in the Bundestag, though many chairs are left empty

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

PoliticsDecember 2, 202202:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts6 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USMNT crash out against the Netherlands

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

SoccerDecember 3, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage