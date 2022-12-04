  1. Skip to content
A woman holds up a fist in front of a fire
Iran's government has been under heavy pressure following months of protests across the countryImage: SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance
CrimeIran

Iran to disband 'morality police,' says attorney general

1 hour ago

It is still unclear whether the squad could be set up again under a new mandate. The death of a young woman arrested by the "morality police" for not wearing a hijab sparked months of protests in Iran.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KRuy

Iran's attorney general has said that the country's "morality police​​​​​​" will be disbanded, according to media reports on Sunday. 

"Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary," Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri was quoted as saying late Saturday by the ISNA news agency. 

However, it is unclear whether the force will be set up again in a different context or under a different name. State news agencies have reported that death sentences and legal proceedings for "morality" offenses will continue.

Tehran under pressure 

"Of course, the judiciary continues to monitor behavioral actions," Montazeri told a conference Saturday outlining religion-based policy. 

In September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the morality police, after having been arrested for not wearing a hijab headscarf, leading to months of anti-government protests

The regime in Tehran has been under considerable pressure since Amini's death. 

On Saturday, Montazeri also said authorities were reviewing the decades-old law requiring women wear headscarves to see if it needed any "changes." 

Who are the 'morality police'

The so-called morality police are a unit of Iran’s police force tasked with enforcing laws on Islamic dress codes and other behavior in public.

They began patrolling the streets in 2006 after they were established by hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

In accordance with Iranian law, women and post-pubescent girls must wear head coverings and loose fitting clothing in public.

The morality police have been accused of arbitrarily detaining women for transgressions.

Have the Iran protests had an impact?

kb/wmr (AFP, dpa)

