News

Global outcry as Brunei implements draconian sharia laws including death by stoning for gays

New sharia laws in Brunei include death by stoning for gay sex and adultery. Experts say the harsh punishment is unlikely to be implemented due to the high bar of proof.

Brunei (Getty Images/AFP)

Harsh new sharia laws — including death by stoning for gay sex and adultery were to enter into force in Brunei on Wednesday.

The expanded list of crimes punishable by death in the small sultanate on the Southeast Asian island of Borneo also includes rape, robbery and insulting the Prophet Mohammed.

The laws, which also call for the amputation of limbs for thieves, make Brunei the first country in East or Southeast Asia to implement the harsh Islamic legal code at the national level. Sharia is practiced to varying degrees in some countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia.

Experts say the draconian death by stoning laws for sex between men and adultery, which can also be punished by canning, are unlikely to be carried out due to the high bar of proof. Brunei has not executed anyone for decades.

The previous law called for a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison for gay sex. Under the new law, women convicted of having sexual relations with other women could face canning or a maximum 10-year prison term.

Watch video 00:35

UN: Brunei must halt sweeping death penalty policy

Global condemnation 

There has been international condemnation of the legal revisions pushed by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world's richest men who has wielded power in the tiny tropical nation for nearly five decades.

Germany, France and the United States have condemned the new laws as incompatible with Brunei's human rights commitments and called for the sultan to reverse implementation.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said the code was "barbaric to the core, imposing archaic punishments for acts that shouldn't even be crimes."

Celebrities including actor George Clooney, pop star Elton John and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres have led calls for a boycott of Brunei-owned hotels.

'Fair and happy' country

In a public address to the nation to mark a date on the Islamic calendar, the sultan on Wednesday said he wanted Islamic practices in the country to become stronger. 

"I would like to emphasize that the country of Brunei is a... country that always devotes its worship to Allah," he said. 

He also said he wanted the call to prayer in all public places, not just in mosques, to remind the country of 400,000 people of their Islamic duties.

He went on to call Brunei a "fair and happy" country.

"Anyone who comes to visit this country will have a sweet experience, and enjoy the safe and harmonious environment," he said.

  • Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    Marking 50 years on throne

    Brunei’s fabulously wealthy sultan marked 50 years on the throne in lavish style, traveling in a gilded chariot pulled by dozens of his subjects.

  • Tens of thousands of well-wishers in Brunei

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    Bruneians waiting to see the sultan

    Tens of thousands of well-wishers lined the streets, waving the country's flag and cheering as the sultan passed by in his chariot.

  • Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    The sultan and the queen

    The ruler and his wife, Queen Saleha, sat on golden thrones during a procession to mark his golden jubilee of accession to the throne in Bandar Seri Begawan. The 71-year-old is the 29th sultan of Brunei from a royal family that has ruled the country continuously for over 600 years.

  • Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    All that glitters ...

    Behind its gilded facade, Brunei is an absolute monarchy with strict Shariah-based laws. Homosexuality is punishable by death — by hanging or stoning.

  • UK Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah und Königin Elizabeth II in London (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    The longer-reigning monarch

    Only one living sovereign has ruled her people longer: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, pictured here with the sultan in 2015. She ascended to her throne on February 6, 1952.

  • Brunei's palace

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    A palace with 1,800 rooms

    The sultan held his royal audience in the throne room of the palace, a vast complex of resplendent white buildings with golden domes and almost 1,800 rooms.

  • Some of Brunei's 400,000 people

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    One of the world's richest nations

    With a population of about 400,000 people, Brunei is one of the world's wealthiest nations — thanks in large part to abundant oil and gas reserves.

  • The festivities in Brunei

    Bolkiah, sultan of Brunei, celebrates 50 years in power

    Two weeks of celebrations

    The festivities will continue on Friday, when Asian and Middle Eastern leaders attend a banquet to mark the jubilee.

    Author: Rey Azizi


cw/jil (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

