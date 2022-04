The 77 Percent

GirlZOffMute:Who is bullying the girls in Nigerian schools?

GirlZOffMute's Angel Onyi Unigwe, a well-known child actress in Nigeria, has been figuring out who is bullying girls in schools. Some teen girls from various schools in Lagos blame boys and teachers. They told her that bullying had affected their self-esteem. Have you ever been bullied, and if so, how did you manage it?