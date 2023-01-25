Gio Reyna: Dortmund's Joker moving on from World Cup row

The biggest moment of Gio Reyna's career ended in family feuds, fallouts and frustration. But, back at Borussia Dortmund, the American forward has hit his stride immediately, saving BVB once again on Wednesday.

In German football, a player that springs from the bench to score crucial goals for their side is known as 'der Joker'. It's not a role Gio Reyna was overjoyed about playing at the World Cup and, despite winning goals in consecutive Bundesliga substitute appearances, it's not one he wants to settle in to at Borussia Dortmund.

"Everyone wants to start but we have 25 guys that want to start," he told DW after his injury time strike saw off Mainz 2-1. "We have a really deep squad so I know the chances will come. I'm definitely not concerned. We've all just got to keep working and I'm just here to help."

Reyna's Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic, praised the USA international's impact, professionalism and workrate, in sharp contrast to his World Cup coach, Gregg Berhalter. During the tournament, the national team boss revealed he almost sent a player, later revealed to be Reyna, home from the tournament before Reyna's mother hit back at Berhalter in relation to a domestic violence claim from 1991.

"I don't really need to add anything to that," the 20-year-old said. "It was obviously a tough few weeks. But I'm just happy to be playing and that's where that's where I'm happiest."

Terzic: Reyna accelerated the game

He looked it celebrating Wednesday's sharp finish at the back post after a flick on from fellow sub Sebastien Haller followed Reyna's winner in BVB's win over Augsburg. Reyna's strikes mean Dortmund, though not always convincing, remain in the hunt for the Champions League.

"It’s not been particularly easy [for Reyna] in recent weeks, particularly in the US media. But we’ve spoken to him regularly. The things that he’s been accused of there, we can’t confirm. But he’s never done anything to harm Borussia Dortmund," said Terzic post-match.

"We brought him on today in the hope that he would get on the ball and accelerate the game. In the end, he did his job at the back post. It’s fantastic that he’s got another winning goal and we hope he continues like that."

Reyna, Haller and English youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens have made the difference off the bench in both of Dortmund's wins since the restart. Terzic sees that as a sign of strength rather than an error in team selection.

"When you see how passionately Mainz defended today, and how Augsburg defended on Sunday, then you know that they could tire as the game goes on. And that’s when we can bring fresh legs on to exploit that. Jamie and Gio did that again today. Also, don’t forget how long they were out [injured].

Goals starting to flow

"We’re still the team with the most goals from the bench. That’s what we want, we want the lads to be able to change things off the bench. There are lads who start, lads who finish, and lads who decide the game."

Once again, on Wednesday, that was Reyna. He's now scored 4 in his last 7 league games making him BVB's second top scorer in the competition and matching his most prolific Bundesliga campaign. That those 7 games have seen him play an average of just 40 minutes per match is a nod to both his ability to impact games quickly and a hesitancy from his coach.

Edin Terzic has used Gio Reyna carefully so far, but praised his impact and attitude Image: Marco Steinbrenner/Kirchner/picture alliance

In isolation, Terzic's reluctance to start Reyna and co. is hard to fathom. But Reyna's young career has been blighted by injuries, while Bynoe-Gittens has also missed significant periods of football. Haller has thankfully just recovered from something much more serious. Nevertheless, Reyna is ready to take a starting opportunity, wherever that may come.

Play the Joker early?

"As long as I'm in the front four or five. I just want to help the team and attack and score and create goals. So it's wherever the team needs my help. I'll just try my best."

Reyna has perviously admitted that wasn't the case immediately after Berhalter told him he'd be a bit part player at the World Cup: "I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the better of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days," he wrote on Instagram at the time. But his club coach has no such complaints.

"He’s always worked very hard, even though it’s been difficult, not only mentally but also physically after being out for so long," Terzic said after the Mainz win. It's getting harder and harder not to play his Joker from the start.

Edited by: Matt Ford