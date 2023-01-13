Dortmund's Haller scores hat trick after cancer treatment

The French-born Ivory Coast striker was subbed on just after halftime during a friendly match in Spain's Marbella when he scored three goals in eight minutes.

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller on Friday scored a hat trick in his second game following treatment for testicular cancer.

Haller was subbed on just after half time in the pre-season friendly between Dortmund and FC Basel, played in the Spanish beach resort of Marbella.

How did the hat trick happen?

Dortmund were leading 3-0 when the French-born Ivory Coast striker scored his first goal in Dortmund colors in the 81st minute.

Haller then doubled his tally just five minutes later when he tapped in a cross from Julian Brandt, completing his hat trick two minutes later when he side-footed in from a corner.

The game, which Dortmund won 6-0, lasted 109 minutes rather than the standard 90 to give more players time on the field.

The match was part of Dortmund's winter training camp in Spain before the Bundesliga resumes next week.

Haller's first return to the pitch was on Tuesday as a substitute in a 5-1 friendly win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He thanked fans for their support on Twitter, saying his "first step" back gave him a "great feeling."

The French-born Haller led the Dutch league last season with 21 goals for Ajax Amsterdam Image: Maurice van Steen/ANP/picture alliance

Cancer diagnosis followed Dortmund signing

The 28-year-old joined Dortmund in the summer of 2022 from Dutch club Ajax, as a replacement for Erling Haaland, who was sold to Manchester City.

But two weeks into his signing, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

On Tuesday, Haller revealed he had gone through four rounds of chemotherapy and had undergone two operations but has now fully recovered.

Haller had led the Dutch league last season with 21 goals, and he scored 11 more during Ajax's run to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Without him, and following a spate of injuries, Dortmund has struggled in the Bundesliga and is in sixth place, nine points off leader Bayern Munich.

Dortmund re-start their season at home against Augsburg on January 22.

