Why supermarkets bring out emotional ads at Christmas

For years, companies have been producing touching Christmas commercials, reaching millions of people. But the approach is not entirely altruistic.

An apartment block, somewhere in Germany. In the underground parking garage, in the elevator and even behind closed doors, people get into fights, shout or curse at each other. Meanwhile, ever larger cracks appear in the walls, doors, floors and ceilings. Disturbing images and frightening sounds emerge until finally, a little boy makes the first move: "Let's talk" is the message in the video commercial for Penny, a large German discount grocery store.

But why do such issues appear in a retail company's Christmas video?

Christoph Everke, Creative director of Munich-based Agentur Serviceplan Campaign Image: Thorsten Jochim

Christoph Everke, creative managing director of the Munich-based agency Serviceplan Campaign, which came up with the Penny ad, says: "We wanted to address what moves people: The crises and also the cracks in society that people perceive, driven by the clash of opinions, in social media or in the family or on the street."

That's how the idea for the Penny video called "The Rift" (Der Riss) came about, with a conciliatory message, as Everke explained: "We should talk to each other again instead of going at each other."

Emotional ads during Xmas



Christmas films like "The Rift" have been making a name for themselves for a few years now. A pioneer in Germany was the Edeka Group, which created the surprise 2015 hit video "Heimkommen" (German for "homecoming").

In the film, after years of sadly celebrating alone, an old man resorts to a desperate ploy to finally reunite his children and gather around the Christmas tree — he sends out his obituary. The message that those rushing home to honor the supposedly deceased hits straight to the heart: "It's time to come home." The clip has reached more than 69 million viewers to date — and moved many of them to tears.

Such Christmas campaigns have been booming in Germany ever since. "Larger companies and especially food chains are taking a stand on social issues and trends," says Michael Bernecker of the German Institute for Marketing in Cologne. Experts speak about corporate social responsibility, by which they mean, among other things, the voluntary contribution by businesses to sustainable development — above and beyond legal requirements.

But Everke also admits that it's really about long-term customer loyalty.

Christmas ads are expensive

Many companies are willing to pay a lot for that loyalty. According to Bernecker, discount grocery stores in Germany are the most generous advertisers of all, spending €200 million ($212 million) a year on advertising. Part of the budget flows into Christmas campaigns. An advertising film like "Der Riss," for example, costs a seven-figure sum, according to Bernecker.

An early proponent of this kind of marketing was the British retail group John Lewis, which began producing touching animated films over a decade ago and thus popularized the "Christmas ad" genre throughout Europe.

The videos, which ranged between cinematic art and marketing, set standards and found recognition even in the editorial offices of prominent newspapers such as Britain's The Guardian.

In many sectors, Christmas — the festival of love — is also a festival for the advertising industry. Whether political, colorful, emotional or sometimes funny, many companies vie for attention with their stirring video clips. However, they rarely focus on the products of individual brands. Instead, they are increasingly concerned with contemporary or social issues, with companies taking a stance.

"Over time, a pure Christmas message has evolved into an attitude message," says advertising expert Everke. Penny's attitude? "We think community is good."

Christmas in the advertising industry

Last year, a video by the Norwegian postal service went viral: "When Harry Meets Santa" told the endearing story of a man who falls in love with Santa Claus and whose feelings are not unrequited. Even more topical is this year's spot, "Father Christmas and Mother Earth," an urgent appeal to stop climate change.

Also worth seeing is "Brave Face," the Christmas film by the British charity Shelter, which cares for homeless people.



John Lewis produced the clip "The Beginner" in 2022. It tells the story of a man who prepares for the arrival of his foster daughter by learning to skateboard. In the video, online retailer Amazon is not able to deliver Christmas packages this year. So, the single father turns to his neighbors to help make his daughter happy at Christmastime.

Emotion overkill at Christmas

Should grocery retailers be the ones to spread messages of Christmas cheer?

More than 18 million YouTube users have now watched the Penny video "The Rift" — directed by Seb Edwards — with intense reactions: "A stark film that makes you think," wrote one user. "You hit the nail on the head and people right to the heart," praised another. "More inspiring than any Christmas mass in the church," formulated yet another.



But there has also been criticism: "What does this clip have to do with a discount grocery store?" one viewer pondered. "It's strange that supermarket chains are now advocating the teaching of moral and ethical values," notes another. Yet someone else questions, "Wouldn't it be the job of our politicians to spread such a message?"

This article was originally written in German.