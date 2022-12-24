How Christmas has changed in Germany since 1945
Germany may be the home of many of the world's Christmas traditions. But how the holiday is celebrated here has gone through significant changes over the last seven decades.
German Christmas: From bust to boom, and back again
Christmas has gone through changes in Germany. From post-war hunger and essential-gifts-only to the luxury of the country's economic miracle in the 1950s, to this year's debate on whether powering up extravagant Christmas lights are ethical, when there is war in Europe.
Christmas after the war
1945: Germany was still in ruins during the first Christmas after a devastating war. Refugees and homeless people roamed the streets as survivors started rebuilding a nation that had been destroyed by war. That Christmas, people were simply focused on finding shelter and enough food to survive a long winter.
Postwar celebrations
1946-1949: Charity organizations distributed gifts, chocolate and sweets to impoverished children during years that were marked by hunger for many. It was said that the lack of food and housing also brought people together. Many made a great effort to somehow celebrate Christmas with what little food or gifts they had.
Christmas during the economic boom
1950s: As West Germany began to develop thanks to a postwar economic and industrial boom, Christmas celebrations reflected growing affluence. Most gifts were still practical in nature such as clothes, bed linen or cookery utensils but children also started to receive new toys.
Festival of peace
1950-1959: As Communist-led East Germany solidified a secular, socialist ideal, its leadership decided to "de-Christianize" Christmas, just as the Nazi regime had attempted to do in the 1930s and 1940s. Christmas became a non-religious family gathering named "year's end fest" or "peace festival."
East Germany's export hits
1960-1969: Traditional wood carvings from the Ore Mountains in Saxony near the border with former Czechoslovakia were highly popular, including in West Germany. They soon turned into one of East Germany's bestselling exports.
Growing consumerism in the West
1960-1969: In West Germany, people were becoming more prosperous. Christmas gifts grew more valuable and expensive, extending into new areas such as technology and luxury goods. But at the same time, more people were criticizing the new consumerist spirit of the event, ostensibly eroding the Christian origins of the holiday.
Germany's most important festivities
1970s: The growing culture of gift giving turned Christmas into the most important holiday of the year for retailers. Theologians complained that Easter was actually the most significant day in the Christian calendar and that the meaning of Christmas was being corrupted and commercialized.
Consumerism under the tree
1980s: West Germans had finally arrived in the age of mass consumerism. Gifts were no longer essential items and people bought things for fun rather than out of real need.
Christmas and reunification
1990s: After the country's reunification in 1989, many families who had been separated by borders between East and West Germany spent the holiday together for the first time. Many East Germans opted to shop for presents in the West, helping business boom in the west even as the economy slumped in the east.
Christmas in the new Millennium
By 2021, polls show only around 30% of Germans consider themselves believers in religion. A growing number of young people in Germany attend "Christmas after-parties," events they'd go to after the customary spartan dinner and gift-giving at home. With a more relaxed attitude toward the religious aspect of the festivities, Christmas becomes more of a social event.
Christmas lights or saving on power bills?
This year, Germany's economics minister has suggested that unnecessary lights be turned off so as to save power. Prices have risen thanks to the war in Ukraine. In 2022 Germans have been debating how ethical it is to have elaborately-lit Christmas displays: Was it really necessary to have that Santa Claus hanging from the balcony, or a fleet of reindeer with blinking noses on your roof?