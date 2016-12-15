  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
Wax figures of members of the Royal family at Madame Tussauds, London, wear Christmas sweaters
Image: picture-alliance/empics/V. Jones
Culture

'Tis the season for the ugly Christmas sweater

Dagmar Breitenbach
14 minutes ago

From the US to the UK and even Germany — it's time again to dig out and actually wear that ugly Christmas sweater. Yes, the gaudy one with Santa, elves and real jingle bells. Here are some of our favorites.

https://p.dw.com/p/2UGCF

Pinpointing a true ugly Christmas sweater is no easy task. Is it your grandma's hand-knit jumper with the goofy reindeer? Or is that just adorable?

Ugly, certainly, is defined in the eye of the beholder and is a matter of taste, but the ugly Christmas sweater trend has spawned shelves of garish (red and green seem to be favorite colors), loud, flamboyant woolens that most people would hesitate to pull on — until that time of year comes around again.

Click through the gallery above for some of our favorite ugly Christmas sweaters and a look at their popularity around the world.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Meet the Germans with Kate - Christmas market (Copyright: DW)

Tastiest treats at German Christmas markets

Tastiest treats at German Christmas markets

There's food for all your senses at Germany's famous Christmas markets. Join Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser as she discovers some of the best - even one that will make your eyes drool instead of your mouth. (06.12.2017)
CultureDecember 6, 2017
German Christmas tree

Words you need to understand Christmas in Germany

Words you need to understand Christmas in Germany

Christmas is celebrated in many countries, but little details — and the words used to describe them — can reveal interesting cultural differences. These terms provide insight into German particularities. (29.11.2017)
CultureNovember 29, 2017
Weihnachtsbaum

10 German festive season traditions and where they come from

10 German festive season traditions and where they come from

Who invented the Advent wreath? How did Christmas markets start? Why do some German children believe the "Christ Child" is the one who brings presents? Find out here. (07.12.2017)
CultureDecember 7, 2017
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Opponent against the Zwarte Piet or Black Pete tradition demonstrate in Amsterdam, with a shirt featuring a red circle and line through Black Pete's face

Dutch slavery apology won't be enough, descendants say

Politics54 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Politics44 minutes ago
More from Africa

Asia

People stand in line to buy medicines at a pharmacy in Beijing, China, on December 14, 2022.

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

China's official COVID-19 numbers 'absurdly misleading'

PoliticsDecember 17, 202203:18 min
More from Asia

Germany

Syrian immigrant using a srewdriver to fit a switch strip

Is Germany attractive enough for qualified workers?

Is Germany attractive enough for qualified workers?

Business20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger leaves the chamber ahead of a confidence vote on his government in the parliament in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 15, 2022

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

Slovakia: Uncertainty ahead after government ousted

PoliticsDecember 16, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden and delegates at a table

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

A shift in the US perspective on Africa

PoliticsDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

PoliticsDecember 15, 202201:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage