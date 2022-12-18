  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Biodiversity
FIFA World Cup
Iran protests
No entry sign in front of German Amazon logistics center in Leipzig
The German trade union Verdi has called for alternating strikes at seven German dispatch centersImage: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
PoliticsGermany

German union Verdi urges Amazon strikes ahead of Christmas

43 minutes ago

The Verdi union announced work stoppages at seven distribution centers, but did not specify when they will be held. "Colleagues are furious and don't want to be taken for fools," the union said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L8JV

German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses to join strikes in coming days.

The union did not state exactly when the strikes will be held.

What do we know about the strikes?

Verdi said that it had called on workers at seven German distribution centers to engage in strikes that would alternate between different locations. It said that alternating strikes would hinder management's attempts to prepare for stoppages.

It said it had urged workers to stop work at dispatch centers in Bad Hersfeld, Dortmund, Graben near Augsburg, Koblenz, Leipzig and Werne.

"Colleagues are furious and don't want to be taken for fools by a company that makes billions in profits," Verdi said in a statement.

Verdi cited the lack of a collective bargaining as one of the reasons for the action, as well as low Christmas and holiday pay.

"This is especially urgent during the intense Christmas sales period, when employees have to push themselves to their physical limits," the union stressed, adding that it was protesting what it called Amazon's "antisocial practices."

Amazon said it does not expect the strikes to have an impact on costumers. While the retail giant said that it had raised salaries for Amazon employees in logistics earlier this year, Verdi has argued that these increases are well below the rate of inflation.

Two men walk past Verdi strike banner in front of an Amazon warehouse in Leipzig
Verdi said workers were pushed to their 'physical limits' during the holiday seasonImage: Jens Schlueter/Getty Images

Nearly a decade of strikes

Germany is Amazon's biggest market after the United States. Verdi has been organizing strikes at Amazon's German sites since 2013.

Amazon does not recognize collective bargaining agreements in Germany.

Verdi said that Amazon staff in Germany earned several thousand euros less per year than counterparts at companies with collective bargaining rights.

sdi/dj (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Fußball WM Katar Finale | Argentinien v Frankreich

Messi scores twice as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Soccer38 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person sticks their finger in a pot of blue/purple dye, marking their index finger after voting

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Tunisia's election labeled a sham by observers

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Protesters march on World Cannabis Day in Bangkok

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Thailand: Legal uncertainty dampens thriving weed businesses

Politics4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A nurse preparing equipment in an emergency ward

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Germany's small hospitals are disappearing

Health6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man sits at a public transport stop in Sarajevo

Bosnians flee corruption and hopelessness

Bosnians flee corruption and hopelessness

Politics6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Naomi Campbell attends an exhibition in Qatar in November 2021

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

How Qatar turns its cash into foreign policy power

PoliticsDecember 17, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Interior shot of a full SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

'It is heaven-sent' – 2026 World Cup sees big changes

SoccerDecember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Demonstrators stand on an airport tarmac amid violent protests in Ayacucho following the ouster and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo.

Peru lawmakers reject early election

Peru lawmakers reject early election

Politics22 hours ago02:05 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage