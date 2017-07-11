Germany's SPD decides to keep Gerhard Schröder, despite Putin ties

Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) decided not to expel former chancellor Gerhard Schröderon Monday.

Schröder has been under fire for his close ties to the Kremlin and the Russian energy sector since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

The decision can be appealed within two weeks.

How was the decision made?

Schröder's fate within the party — of which current Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also a member — was decided by an arbitration committee in the northern city of Hanover.

The committee had been mulling the decision for several weeks after it received 17 motions for Schröder's expulsion from different regional organizations of the party.

Schröder did not personally appear at the hearings and did not send a lawyer.

German ex-Chancellor Schröder quits post at Rosneft

Why has Schröder come in for criticism?

The 78-year-old, who was German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, chairs the board of the Nord Stream pipeline company.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to huge public pressure for the former chancellor to sever his lucrative ties with Russia's energy giants.

In 2017, he was named chairman of the supervisory board for the Russian state oil company Rosneft — a position Schröder finally gave up in May bowing to pressure at home. He also rejected a nomination to the board of Russian energy company Gazprom.

While Schröder has said Russia has made a mistake with its war in Ukraine, he has refused to condemn his close friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The German parliament in May stripped Schröder of his office and staff in Berlin, usually a provision made for former chancellors.

Last week, Schröder called for negotiations with Putin, saying: "The good news is that the Kremlin wants a negotiated settlement."

An overview of Germany's chancellors Olaf Scholz (SPD) since 2021 Olaf Scholz, took over as German chancellor, after having served as finance minister and vice chancellor for three years. The conservative and soft-spoken Social Democrats displays stoicism and unwavering self-confidence. The former mayor of Hamburg looks back on a decades-long political career, which included a number of upsets, none of which have been able to throw him off course.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Angela Merkel (CDU), 2005-2021 Angela Merkel was elected Germany’s first female chancellor. Through her pragmatic style of leadership, she successfully sidelined competitors within her party and navigated through numerous crises over 16 years in government.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Gerhard Schröder (SPD), 1998-2005 After Helmut Kohl’s fourth term in office, German voters were in a mood for change. Gerhard Schröder became chancellor in the first coalition between the SPD and the Greens. For the first time, German armed forces were deployed abroad under a NATO mandate, including to Afghanistan. Schröder's reorganization of the welfare system, the so-called Agenda 2010, became a real test for his party.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Helmut Kohl (CDU), 1982-1998 His term lasted a record 16 years. For many years, Helmut Kohl was seen as sitting things out, in an unflinching, patient style, with no particular interest in big reforms. But his big historic achievement stands in stark contrast to this: German reunification and reconstruction of the former GDR. Kohl was not only the Chancellor of German Unity — he also pushed for further European integration.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Helmut Schmidt (SPD), 1974-1982 Helmut Schmidt took over as chancellor after his fellow party member Willy Brandt resigned. He had to deal with the oil crisis, inflation and economic stagnation. Schmidt’s style was fact-oriented and efficient. He took a hard stance towards left-wing extremist group Red Army Faction (RAF), rejecting its demands. He had to step down as a result of a no-confidence vote in parliament.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Willy Brandt (SPD), 1969-1974 Social upheaval in Germany led to a change in politics, with Willy Brandt becoming the first Social Democratic chancellor. When he kneeled before the memorial in the former Warsaw Ghetto, it was a historic gesture of seeking forgiveness for Nazi cruelty and a sign of reconciliation. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1971 for his contribution to easing tensions with countries in the east.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Kurt Georg Kiesinger (CDU), 1966-1969 Kurt Georg Kiesinger forged Germany’s first grand coalition between the CDU and SPD. The government managed to add new impetus to the country’s stagnating economy. Youth took to the streets after the government introduced emergency laws, giving the state special rights in case of crisis, beginning the student movement. Kiesinger’s role under Nazi rule was hotly debated in Germany.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Ludwig Erhard (CDU), 1963-1966 In 1963, the CDU urged 87-year-old Adenauer to step down. Ludwig Erhard was chosen as his successor, having earned some popularity as minister of economics. He supported social economics and become the "father" of the west-German economic boom. He was rarely seen without a cigar in his mouth and is said to have smoked 15 per day. In 1966, Erhard stepped down as chancellor.

An overview of Germany's chancellors Konrad Adenauer (CDU), 1949-1963 Konrad Adenauer was the first German chancellor. During his term in office, the young federal republic became a sovereign state, with foreign policies looking towards the west. His style of governing was seen as authoritarian. Adenauer was from the Rhineland region and pushed for Bonn to become the German capital. But he was never a great fan of the Rhineland's popular Carnival tradition. Author: DW Staff



He also urged Berlin to reconsider its position on the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is ready to pump gas but had its operation blocked by the German government.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was "disgusting" for former European leaders to work for Russia, in an apparent reference to Schröder's comments.

"It is simply disgusting when former leaders of powerful states with European values work for Russia, which is fighting against these values," Zelenskyy said in the video address, without referring to Schröder directly.

rc/msh,nm (dpa, AFP)