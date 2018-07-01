 Germany′s Naumburg Cathedral wins World Heritage designation | News | DW | 01.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's Naumburg Cathedral wins World Heritage designation

The 13th century cathedral in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt is known for its Romanesque and Gothic architecture. It is the second German site to win a World Heritage designation in as many days.

  • Naumburg Cathedral in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Endig)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Naumburg Cathedral in Germany

    Built in the 13th century, Naumburg Cathedral is a masterpiece of the High Middle Ages. The life-like sculptures of the unknown "Naumburg Master" are famous. Uta von Naumburg (pictured) is considered the most beautiful woman of the Middle Ages. If the unknown master had known that she would one day belong to the World Heritage, he would certainly have put a smile on her face.

  • Göbekli Tepe in Turkey (DAI)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Göbekli Tepe in Turkey

    Are the oldest temples of mankind located here? The stone columns and crosses are 12,000 years old. This makes the sanctuary of the Stone Age people in Turkey twice as old as Stonehenge in England and the pyramids of Egypt.

  • Buddhist mountain monasteries in South Korea (CIBM)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Buddhist mountain monasteries in South Korea

    Despite centuries of oppression, four secluded mountain monasteries — Tongdosa, Buseoksa, Beopjusa and Daeheungsa — have preserved the tradition of Korean Buddhism from the 7th century to this day. The five-story main pagoda is the landmark of the Beopjusa temple (pictured); nearly 3,000 monks once lived here.

  • Medina Azahara in Spain (CAMaZ)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Medina Azahara in Spain

    The Caliph of Cordoba commissioned the construction of a magnificent royal city in 936 and dedicated it to his concubine, Az-Zahra. It was built in 40 years and destroyed by enemy armies 44 years later. Today, the archaeological site near Cordoba provides exciting insight into the Moorish culture and history of Spain.

  • Haithabu and Danevirke in Germany (picture alliance/dpa/C.Charisius)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Haithabu and Danevirke in Germany

    From the same period, but in a somewhat different architectural style, in northern Germany, the Vikings built during the 9th century the trade center Haithabu, which was protected by the Danevirke, an over 30-kilometer-long (18.6-mile-long) rampart. Here, instead of warring and raiding, Vikings lived as peaceful traders and craftsmen.

  • UNESCO World Heritage Nominierungen Welterbestätten 2018 Chiribiquete National Park Kolumbien (Jorge Mario Álvarez Arango)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Chiribiquete National Park in Colombia

    Table mountains and rock paintings: the Chiribiquete National Park in the Amazon basin has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site for both its nature and its cultural sites. Around 75,000 prehistoric petroglyphs rock paintings tell of hunting scenes, battles, dances and ceremonies surrounding the "Cult of the Jaguar."

  • Thimlich Ohinga in Kenya (National Museums of Kenya)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Thimlich Ohinga in Kenya

    Stone upon stone, held together without mortar, and yet they have lasted for over 500 years. The Thimlich Ohinga dry-stone walls make up the most important archaeological site in East Africa. They bear witness to the culture and craftsmanship of the pastoral communities that settled in the Lake Victoria region from the 16th century onward.

  • Hidden Christian sites in the Nagasaki region in Japan (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Chibahara)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Hidden Christian sites in the Nagasaki region in Japan

    A cathedral, a castle and 10 villages tell the story of persecuted Christian missionaries in Japan from the 17th to the 19th century. They survived in small communities along the coast or on remote islands and developed their very own, extremely popular religion.

  • UNESCO World Heritage Nominierungen Welterbestätten 2018 Bibi Maryam Mausoleum Oman (MHC)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Ancient city of Qalhat

    The city in northeastern Oman was an important trade hub in the 14th and 15th century. The pictured mausoleum of Bibi Maryam is a reminder of ancient times. In 2010, modern Qalhat had roughly 1,100 inhabitants. Its port, located a little outside the city, is a transfer site for Oman's liquid gas.

  • Victorian and Art Deco Quarter in Mumbai in India (Abha Narain Lambah Associates)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Victorian and Art Deco Quarter in Mumbai in India

    European architecture mixed with Indian design: That is the trademark of this district in Mumbai. The Victorian buildings date from the 19th century; the Art Deco ensemble from the 20th century. From Mumbai, this Indo-Gothic-Deco style spread across the Indian subcontinent and now is part of the world heritage of mankind.

  • UNESCO neue Welterbestätten Pimachiowin Aki (Pimachiowin Aki)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Pimachiowin Aki in Canada

    This landscape with its vast forests and wide rivers has been the home of the Anishinaabeg people for more than 7,000 years. "Pimachiowin Aki" means "the land that gives life." Preserving this is still deeply rooted in the faith and culture of this indigenous people. They know how to live in harmony with nature.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


  • Naumburg Cathedral in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Endig)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Naumburg Cathedral in Germany

    Built in the 13th century, Naumburg Cathedral is a masterpiece of the High Middle Ages. The life-like sculptures of the unknown "Naumburg Master" are famous. Uta von Naumburg (pictured) is considered the most beautiful woman of the Middle Ages. If the unknown master had known that she would one day belong to the World Heritage, he would certainly have put a smile on her face.

  • Göbekli Tepe in Turkey (DAI)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Göbekli Tepe in Turkey

    Are the oldest temples of mankind located here? The stone columns and crosses are 12,000 years old. This makes the sanctuary of the Stone Age people in Turkey twice as old as Stonehenge in England and the pyramids of Egypt.

  • Buddhist mountain monasteries in South Korea (CIBM)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Buddhist mountain monasteries in South Korea

    Despite centuries of oppression, four secluded mountain monasteries — Tongdosa, Buseoksa, Beopjusa and Daeheungsa — have preserved the tradition of Korean Buddhism from the 7th century to this day. The five-story main pagoda is the landmark of the Beopjusa temple (pictured); nearly 3,000 monks once lived here.

  • Medina Azahara in Spain (CAMaZ)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Medina Azahara in Spain

    The Caliph of Cordoba commissioned the construction of a magnificent royal city in 936 and dedicated it to his concubine, Az-Zahra. It was built in 40 years and destroyed by enemy armies 44 years later. Today, the archaeological site near Cordoba provides exciting insight into the Moorish culture and history of Spain.

  • Haithabu and Danevirke in Germany (picture alliance/dpa/C.Charisius)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Haithabu and Danevirke in Germany

    From the same period, but in a somewhat different architectural style, in northern Germany, the Vikings built during the 9th century the trade center Haithabu, which was protected by the Danevirke, an over 30-kilometer-long (18.6-mile-long) rampart. Here, instead of warring and raiding, Vikings lived as peaceful traders and craftsmen.

  • UNESCO World Heritage Nominierungen Welterbestätten 2018 Chiribiquete National Park Kolumbien (Jorge Mario Álvarez Arango)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Chiribiquete National Park in Colombia

    Table mountains and rock paintings: the Chiribiquete National Park in the Amazon basin has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage site for both its nature and its cultural sites. Around 75,000 prehistoric petroglyphs rock paintings tell of hunting scenes, battles, dances and ceremonies surrounding the "Cult of the Jaguar."

  • Thimlich Ohinga in Kenya (National Museums of Kenya)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Thimlich Ohinga in Kenya

    Stone upon stone, held together without mortar, and yet they have lasted for over 500 years. The Thimlich Ohinga dry-stone walls make up the most important archaeological site in East Africa. They bear witness to the culture and craftsmanship of the pastoral communities that settled in the Lake Victoria region from the 16th century onward.

  • Hidden Christian sites in the Nagasaki region in Japan (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Chibahara)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Hidden Christian sites in the Nagasaki region in Japan

    A cathedral, a castle and 10 villages tell the story of persecuted Christian missionaries in Japan from the 17th to the 19th century. They survived in small communities along the coast or on remote islands and developed their very own, extremely popular religion.

  • UNESCO World Heritage Nominierungen Welterbestätten 2018 Bibi Maryam Mausoleum Oman (MHC)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Ancient city of Qalhat

    The city in northeastern Oman was an important trade hub in the 14th and 15th century. The pictured mausoleum of Bibi Maryam is a reminder of ancient times. In 2010, modern Qalhat had roughly 1,100 inhabitants. Its port, located a little outside the city, is a transfer site for Oman's liquid gas.

  • Victorian and Art Deco Quarter in Mumbai in India (Abha Narain Lambah Associates)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Victorian and Art Deco Quarter in Mumbai in India

    European architecture mixed with Indian design: That is the trademark of this district in Mumbai. The Victorian buildings date from the 19th century; the Art Deco ensemble from the 20th century. From Mumbai, this Indo-Gothic-Deco style spread across the Indian subcontinent and now is part of the world heritage of mankind.

  • UNESCO neue Welterbestätten Pimachiowin Aki (Pimachiowin Aki)

    Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

    Pimachiowin Aki in Canada

    This landscape with its vast forests and wide rivers has been the home of the Anishinaabeg people for more than 7,000 years. "Pimachiowin Aki" means "the land that gives life." Preserving this is still deeply rooted in the faith and culture of this indigenous people. They know how to live in harmony with nature.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


The UNESCO World Heritage Committee on Sunday declared the Naumburg Cathedral in eastern Germany a cultural landmark.

The cathedral, which was built some 800 years ago, between 1213 and 1250, is famous for its mix of Romanesque and Gothic architecture as well as its sculptures inside.

It is considered one of the most important cathedrals built during the High Middle Ages, which stretched from 1000 – 1250 A.D.

Watch video 01:06
Now live
01:06 mins.

Naumburg Cathedral just inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage

The 12-stone sculptures depict the cathedral's founders. The cathedral and the sculptures are the work of a man simply known as the Naumburg Master.

The World Heritage Committee noted the artistic qualities of the cathedral, which provide insight into the art, architecture and technology of its time. The site includes the cloister, a cathedral garden and the surrounding Curia buildings.

Germany had also sought heritage designation for the surrounding Medieval Cultural Landscape of the Saale and Unstrut rivers. It was not granted but German officials seemed unperturbed by that rejection.

The World Heritage designation means "that the Naumburg Cathedral is a masterpiece of human creativity," said Maria Böhmer, President of the German UNESCO Commission. "It is in line with the cathedrals of Amiens in France, Modena in Italy and Burgos in Spain."

Michelle Müntefering, deputy minister in the German Foreign Ministry, issued a statement applauding the designation.

"This is a great award, a special tribute to Naumburg and the region," the statement read. "As the main work of the Naumburg Master, the Naumburg Cathedral shows how important the cultural exchange and the mobility of artists have always been to artistic development in Europe."

Viking heritage

Watch video 04:44
Now live
04:44 mins.

Viking-age sites Hedeby and Danevirke

On Saturday, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee declared the German Archaeological Border Landscape of Hedeby and Danevirke, one of the world's largest Viking settlements, heritage sites.

Hedeby is a historic Viking trading post near the southern end of the Jutland Peninsula, which today is Denmark. The settlement, however, is located in northern Germany in what is now the Schleswig-Flensburg district of the state of Schleswig-Holstein.

The Danevirke is a system of Danish fortifications in Schleswig-Holstein. The 30-kilometer (18-mile) fortification formed the southern border of the Kingdom of Denmark between the eighth and 11th centuries.

The site was re-discovered in 1897. Archaeological excavations began there three years later and continue to this day.

The Naumburg site was twice rejected by the UNESCO committee, including last year. The committee is in the midst of a 10-day-long meeting in Manama, Bahrain — whic will last until July 4. All told, the committee is considering 22 cultural and five natural sites.

Germany now has 44 World Heritage sites but there are no more sites under consideration this year.

bik/ng (dpa, AFP, KNA, epd)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Vikings win UNESCO World Heritage title

The Viking sites Haithabu and Danevirke in northern Germany are part of the world heritage of mankind. This was decided by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at its meeting in Bahrain. (30.06.2018)  

Naumburg vies to become World Heritage Site

With castles, palaces, the Gothic cathedral and viniculture going back 1,000 years, the region around the central German town of Naumburg has much to offer - but will it be enough to gain UNESCO recognition? (19.03.2015)  

UNESCO World Heritage, an award that commits

42 World Heritage Sites in Germany invite you to guided tours and events on UNESCO World Heritage Day on 3 June. Soon there could be two new UNESCO sites. (01.06.2018)  

Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites

The UNESCO Committee has named new World Heritage Sites, among them Germany's Naumburg Cathedral. DW looks at the places worth seeing and protecting, which are listed as the cultural and natural heritage of mankind. (01.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Naumburg Cathedral just inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage  

Viking-age sites Hedeby and Danevirke  

Related content

Kandidaten neue UNESCO-Welterbestätten | Deutschland Naumburger Dom

Naumburg Cathedral just inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage 01.07.2018

St. Peter and Paul's Cathedral is the landmark of the city of Naumburg in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt. The cathedral dating from the 13th century is famous for the sculptures of the unknown Naumburg master.

Norddeutschland Wikingermuseum Haithabu

Vikings win UNESCO World Heritage title 30.06.2018

The Viking sites Haithabu and Danevirke in northern Germany are part of the world heritage of mankind. This was decided by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee at its meeting in Bahrain.

DW Sendung Check-in - Naumburger Dom

Welcoming the new 2018 UNESCO World Heritage Sites 01.07.2018

The UNESCO Committee has named new World Heritage Sites, among them Germany's Naumburg Cathedral. DW looks at the places worth seeing and protecting, which are listed as the cultural and natural heritage of mankind.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 