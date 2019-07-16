Germany's largest ever cocaine shipment seized by customs

Customs confiscated a record four and a half tons of cocaine in a shipping container in Hamburg, northern Germany, with a street value of nearly €1 billion ($1.1 billion), it announced on Friday.

The drugs were discovered two weeks ago during a routine check, resulting in the largest cocaine shipment ever seized in Germany.

More than 4,200 packages in 211 sports bags were discovered in a freight container which claimed to be full of soybeans which was being shipped from Montevideo in Uruguay via Hamburg to Antwerp, Belgium.

"This enormous amount represents the largest individual seizure of cocaine in Germany," the Hamburg Customs agency said.

In recent years cocaine shipments of up to one ton have been detected in the northern European country on numerous occasions but Friday's announcement was an unprecedented amount.

