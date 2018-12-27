 German police destroy drugs worth half a billion euros | News | DW | 27.12.2018

News

German police destroy drugs worth half a billion euros

Police have incinerated some 9 tonnes of drugs seized in northern Germany in the past two years. But authorites say they are finding only a tiny fraction of the drugs entering the country illegally.

Gloved hands holding an envelope with white powder (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt)

Police in the northern German port city of Hamburg last week destroyed drugs with a combined street value of €520 million ($592 million), customs investigators said on Thursday.

The drugs, which were incinerated in a covert operation, consisted of around 2.4 tonnes (2.6 US tons) of cocaine and 6.7 tonnes of APAAN, one of the ingredients used to produce methamphetamine, according to a press statement.

The drugs were seized during operations in northern Germany in 2017 and 2018.

Earlier on Thursday, German customs officials said that although several tonnes of cocaine had been seized by authorities so far this year, the quantities had not yet reached last year's record haul of 8.1 tonnes, of which 7 tonnes were uncovered by customs alone.

Read more: Cocaine, opium production hits record highs: UN

  • Cannabis Marihuana (Fotolia/Opra)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Cannabis - smoke it or wear it

    The cannabis plant contains the psychoactive substance tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It makes people feel euphoric and relaxed and can also alleviate pain. The flowers of infertilized female plants contain particularly high amounts of THC, that's why they are taken for producing marihuana. Some cannabis species do not contain any THC at all and are grown for fiber production.

  • opium poppy (picture alliance/dpa/D.Ramik)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Better than aspirin

    Opium poppy (Papaver somniferum) produces - you guessed it - opium. To harvest it, you simply incise the capsules and let the white latex exude and dry. Opium contains high amounts of morphine, the strongest existing pain medication. A chemical variation of morphine provides the semi-synthetic drug heroin.

  • Pluteus salicinus (picture alliance/dpa/Wildlife)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Fancy a magic mushroom?

    Mushrooms are chemical artists - some of them even produce psychoactive substances. Among them: this grey-coloured Pluteus salicinus. It grows on wood and contains psilocybin, which causes visual and mental hallucinations similar to LSD. Side effects are nausea and panic attacks.

  • Chewing on a coca leaf (Reuters)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Drug snack to go

    Leaves of the coca plant harbour chemical compounds similar to cocaine. They alleviate pain and act as stimulants. In many countries in Latin America, chewing on raw coca leaves is quite common. It helps tourists deal better with altitude sickness, too. By fermenting and drying the leaves and processing them chemically, cocaine is produced.

  • Angel's trumpet (picture alliance/dpa)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Beautiful poisonous flowers

    Angel's trumpets are beautiful to look at but you should refrain from tasting them. All parts of the plant contain alkaloids - chemical compounds with strong effects on the human body. When you eat or smoke the plant, your heart rate will increase and you will start to hallucinate. As with all natural drugs, finding the right dosage is difficult. Deadly accidents occur quite often.

  • Datura inoxia, Datura inoxia, toloache, thornapple (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Koenig)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Bummer with thornapple

    On the internet, poisonous Datura plants - also known as thornapples - are advertised as natural drugs as well. Really not a good idea: The plant induces strong hallucinations, sometimes with a complete loss of reality. People tend to hurt themselves severely under its influence.

  • Argyreia nervosa, Hawaiian baby woodrose, elephant creeper, wooly morning glory (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Koenig)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Hawaiian Babies

    Argyreia nervosa is native to Asia, even though the plant is called Hawaiian baby woodrose. The seeds of this climbing vine contain ergine, a compound similar to LSD. It causes colourful visions and euphoria but also nausea, prickling and psychoses. Overdosing can happen easily as one seed alone already has a strong effect.

  • Peyote cactus (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Ecstasy with cactus

    The peyote cactus in Mexico and Texas is full of mescaline, a hallucinogenic compound that is illegal under the international Convention on Psychotropic Substances. Mescaline alters thinking processes and one's sense of time and self-awareness. The cactus is cut into pieces and eaten or boiled into a tea. The cactus species is now listed on the Red List as vulnerable.

  • Myristica seeds (picture alliance/CTK/R. Pavel)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Beware of nutmeg

    Nutmeg in high amounts can act as a drug, since it contains the hallucinogenic compound myristicin. But don't worry: you'll never reach the necessary dosage if you only use nutmeg as a spice. Getting high on nutmeg seems a bad idea anyway, as side effects include headaches, nausea and diarrhea.

  • Mitragyna speciosa (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Sunbird Images)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    Psychedelic leaves?

    Yes, it's true: the evergreen kratom tree (Mitragyna speciosa), native to Southeast Asia, incorporates the opioid-like compound mitragynine into its leaves. In traditional medicine, the leaves are chewed to relieve pain, increase appetite and treat diarrhea. But they can also be used to mix drug cocktails.

  • tobacco plant (picture alliance/ZB)

    Mother Nature's drug lab

    One of nature's most dangerous killers

    The tobacco plant produces poisonous and addictive chemicals, such as nicotine and other alkaloids, and harbours them inside its leaves. With this poisonous cocktail, the plant tries to ward off animals that might want to eat it. When the leaves are dried and smoked, the chemicals enter the human body - together with many cancerous substances generated by burning tabacco.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


Still a 'tiny fraction'

A spokesman for the customs investigations office in Hamburg, Stephan Meyns, told the dpa news agency that although police were having considerable successes in the fight against illegally imported drugs, they were still only seizing a tiny fraction of those entering the country.

Meyns said that an optimistic estimate of 25 percent would mean that some 30 tonnes of cocaine were being smuggled into Germany from South America every year, most of it arriving in Hamburg and Bremerhaven.

Watch video 26:02
Now live
26:02 mins.

In Good Shape - Drugs

Germany seizes record-breaking amounts of cocaine in 2017

German police have seized more than 7 metric tons of cocaine this year, according to federal police. Germany had been inundated by a "flood of cocaine" from South America, said a senior law enforcement agent. (27.12.2017)  

Cocaine, opium production hits record highs: UN

The UN has warned of record levels of drug use and production across the globe. But cocaine and opium aren't the only problem: pharmaceutical opioids are also having a devastating effect. (26.06.2018)  

German authorities make massive cocaine drug busts in Hamburg

In recent weeks, cocaine was found stashed in a VW camper van as well as a dental floss shipment. Even Hamburg customs officials seemed impressed by the lengths the smugglers went to in order to hide their illicit cargo. (30.11.2018)  

Germany: Huge cocaine stash found in coffee shipment

Cocaine with a street value of some €30 million has been found amid sacks of coffee coming from Brazil, customs authorities in Hamburg say. Shipments of the drug from Latin America are often intercepted in Germany. (05.11.2018)  

Mother Nature's drug lab

Don't blame the chemists: some of the world's most dangerous substances come from nature itself. Many flowers, seeds and leaves are full of intoxicants and potentially deadly drugs. Hands off! (14.06.2017)  

Related content

Symbolbild Kokain Drogenfund Polizei

Germany: Huge cocaine stash found in coffee shipment 05.11.2018

Cocaine with a street value of some €30 million has been found amid sacks of coffee coming from Brazil, customs authorities in Hamburg say. Shipments of the drug from Latin America are often intercepted in Germany.

Symbolbild: Fund von Kokain / Drogenhandel

France sentences British drug kingpin to 22 years 21.12.2018

Robert Dawes is believed to have been a key player in bringing drugs from South America to Europe. He was convicted of bringing 1.3 tons of cocaine into France on a single flight.

Deutschland - Hamburger Zoll beschlagnahmt Drogenpakete

German authorities make massive cocaine drug busts in Hamburg 30.11.2018

In recent weeks, cocaine was found stashed in a VW camper van as well as a dental floss shipment. Even Hamburg customs officials seemed impressed by the lengths the smugglers went to in order to hide their illicit cargo.

