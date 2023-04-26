Germany's Habeck mixed on sale of heat pump maker to US firm
German lawmakers criticized the development and warned of potential negative impacts on the German economy. The demand for heat pumps is expected to increase as Germany seeks to reduce the use of fossil fuels in housing.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday that the sale of domestic heat pump manufacturer Viessman Climate Solutions to a US rival showed that Germany remained attractive to investors.
However, he added that he would closely examine the agreement with Carrier Global.
Nonetheless, Habeck stressed that it is important that "the advantages of our energy policy and the profits that are generated continue to benefit Germany."
He said that the government was in talks with both Viessman and Carrier Global to ensure that the project serves the German economy.
Carrier Global said on Tuesday that it had agreed a $12 billion (€10.9 billion) deal to buy the company.
The deal also makes Viessman one of the biggest shareholders in Carrier. The German firm's CEO, Max Viessmann, is set to join Carrier's board of directors.
Energy policy meets criticism from coalition partners, opposition
Meanwhile, German politicians criticized the development and warned of potential negative impacts on the German economy.
Bijan Djir-Sarai, general secretary of the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP), told the Handelsblatt financial daily that the sale showed how a "hasty and complicated" energy transition could have a "negative impact on the German economy."
Julia Klöckner, economic spokeswoman for the opposition conservative bloc (CDU/CSU), told the Funke media group that it was a "shame" that a German family-owned business has ended up in US hands.
Klöckner said that Germany's planned ban on gas boilers made takeovers of German companies more attractive to foreign investors. She said that strong partnerships were needed for domestic industry to remain competitive.