 Germany′s Elysium child porn trial begins | News | DW | 02.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany's Elysium child porn trial begins

Four German men have been charged with operating the darknet platform Elysium, used by tens of thousands to access child pornography. According to authorities, many of the users were based in Germany and Austria.

An image of the Elysium child pornography platform taken on an smartphone

The trial of four German men charged with operating child pornography platform Elysium opened on Wednesday in the western city of Limburg.

The darknet platform was considered one of the largest of its kind, with more than 100,000 registered members in 2017 before it was taken offline.

The main details:

  • The four men are accused of programming, administering and moderating the Elysium platform.
  • The defendants lived in the German states of Hesse, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg while operating the platform. Their ages range from 40 to 62.
  • Three of the men face up to 10 years in prison, while the oldest defendant potentially faces an even longer sentence for abusing two children ages four and six.
  • At least 16 people were arrested last year in Germany and Austria in connection to the platform.
Chat protocol for Elysium platform

Tens of thousands of users exchanged photos and videos of "serious" child abuse

Massive platform: The platform was used to exchange illegal videos and photos between its 111,000 registered users. It hosted recordings of the "most serious sexual abuse." A majority of the users were based in Germany and Austria.

Not just porn: According to German prosecutors, Elysium users also used the platform to arrange meetings to sexually abuse children.

Short-lived sequel: German investigators believe Elysium may have been a copy of a US-based child pornography platform that authorities raided in 2016. Later that year, Elysium started operations and was taken down by summer 2017.

Read more: Darknet, the shady internet

Challenges ahead: The trial is the first against German suspects accused of using the darknet to operate an online child pornography platform.

The Federal Criminal Policy Agency (BKA) has expressed concerns that current data retention rules impede investigations and prevent law enforcement agencies from tracking down more perpetrators. Under current rules, much of the data needed by law enforcement is deleted before they can follow up.

Later this year, Germany's Constitutional Court is set to rule on whether telecommunications companies can retain more data for longer periods, similar to US practices — up to ten weeks in this case.

The BKA hopes that by extending the time for which data, such as IP addresses, is stored by telecommunications companies, they can better chase down leads.

Watch video 28:31
Now live
28:31 mins.

The Battle against Child Pornography

ls/rt (dpa, AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Four Germans charged over darknet child pornography platform Elysium

The men, aged between 40 and 62, are accused of operating a gang-like child pornography network. Investigators say the group's Elysium platform had more than 110,000 registered users. (15.05.2018)  

Denmark: Over 1,000 youths charged for sharing underage sex video

Danish police have charged hundreds of children and young men for sharing a video of two 15-year-olds having sex. Although 15 is the age of consent, the charges may constitute distribution of child pornography. (15.01.2018)  

Vatican court jails ex-diplomat Italian priest Carlo Alberto Capella for child porn

Monsignor Carlo Alberto Capella is the first person to be criminally convicted by the Vatican for child porn. The ex-diplomat, also wanted in the US and Canada, was convicted of downloading and distributing material. (23.06.2018)  

Darknet, the shady internet

The darknet is a playground for illegal activities: weapons and drug trade, child pornography and fraud. It also offers a safe space for activists living under repressive governments. How does the darknet work? (10.10.2017)  

Darknet: Parallel online universes

The darknet offers a smorgasbord of illegal activity from drugs and arms to child pornography. But political activists and whistle-blowers also find refuge in the darknet's anonymity. (20.07.2016)  

Germany's highest court rules IP addresses may be saved in interest of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity takes priority over a person's data protection rights in some cases, the Federal Court has ruled. This specifically refers to the right to save IP addresses as defense against cyberattacks. (16.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

The Battle against Child Pornography  

Related content

Symbolbild Kindesmissbrauch katholische Kirche

Vatican suspends Chilean deacon accused of child abuse 21.07.2018

The Vatican has dismissed a deacon in central Chile over child sexual abuse allegations. The country's influential Catholic Church is facing a widespread abuse scandal that has put Pope Francis under pressure.

Symbolbild Katholische Priester

Chilean priest arrested over child abuse allegations 13.07.2018

Chilean police have arrested a prominent Catholic priest who is accused of raping seven children. Oscar Munoz Toledo is one of dozens of priests to be implicated in a sex abuse scandal engulfing the country's church.

Europe's most wanted cup

Europol uses soccer World Cup to catch EU's most wanted criminals 12.07.2018

With the World Cup final just around the corner, the agency is hoping to catch fugitives by using football to attract the public. For Europol, crowdsourcing intelligence is "the future of law enforcement."

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 