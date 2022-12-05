Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Germany's government is planning to allow immigrants multiple citizenships, overturning a decades-long ban. The idea, long standard in many countries, is long overdue say those affected.

Germany's plans to reform its citizenship laws to allow dual citizenship have come ten years too late for Marc Young. "Back then I would have been the keenest German citizen you could have imagined," he told DW. "But I refused to give up my US passport. Retaining your old citizenship does not mean you have split loyalties like so many German conservatives claim. It just reflects who you really are. Changing it is way overdue."

Young has been living in Germany for 20 years and has long wearied of the political debate that followed last week's announcements by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government.

The reforms the Social-Democrat-led government is planning are part of wide-ranging plans for immigration laws and are primarily aimed at encouraging more skilled workers to come to Germany and make up for the massive shortages in the labor market. Making it easier to get German citizenship is one aspect of- encouraging immigration and integration.

Planned changes to the law

The new citizenship plans boil down to three changes:

Immigrants legally living in Germany will be allowed to apply for citizenship after five years, rather than the current eight.

Children born in Germany of at least one parent who has been living legally in the country for at least five years will automatically get German citizenship.

Multiple citizenships will be allowed.

The opposition center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), which has consistently blocked any such reforms in the past, immediately attacked Scholz's plans. "German citizenship is something very precious, and one should treat it very carefully," CDU leader Friedrich Merz told the ARD public broadcaster last week.

Among those entitled to dual citizenship in Germany so far have been people whose country of origin does not take back the old citizenship (e.g. Iran, Afghanistan, Morocco), children of parents with German and other citizenship, refugees who are threatened with persecution in their home country, and immigrant Israelis. Many Syrians who came to Germany as refugees have integrated swiftly and fast-tracked into German citizenship.

The reforms would bring Germany in line with other European countries. In the EU Sweden had the highest naturalization rate in 2020. There, 8.6 percent of all foreigners living there that year were naturalized. In Germany, the rate was 1.1%.

"The German citizenship law is based on the principle of avoiding multiple citizenships, Greta Agustini, a Germany-based lawyer who specializes in immigration, told DW. "Other European countries, such as Italy, Sweden, Ireland, France, etc, allow dual citizenship and they have less bureaucratic laws regarding this issue," she told DW.

Many of Agustini's clients have struggled to find a way to gain German citizenship. "They refuse to give up their home country citizenship, yet they also want to gain the German one," she said.

According to Federal Statistics Office, there are about 2.9 million dual citizens in Germany. This corresponds to about 3.5% of the population. However, the Federal Statistical Office assumes that the actual number is higher, as it has recorded an uptick, with 69% of the new German nationals holding on to their original passport. Here, people with Polish, Russian, or Turkish passports top the list.

'Too late for the guestworker generation'

The group that has felt the effect of Germany's citizenship laws more keenly than any other is the Turkish community, many of whom came to Germany the last time the country needed workers: In the 1960s, when a rapidly growing West Germany signed deals with several states to recruit "guest workers," mainly for menial industry-based jobs.

By far the most came from Turkey, and there are now an estimated three million people of Turkish heritage in Germany — 1.45 million of whom still have Turkish citizenship. Aslıhan Yeşilkaya, co-leader of the Turkish Community in Germany organization (TGD) , said the reforms have come "too late" for many of that original generation — "but better late than never."

"For the guestworker generation this reform means recognition and respect for their lives and their work in and for this country," Yeşilkaya told DW. "A lot of Turkish people of the second and third generation will, I think, feel empowered by it because they always had an identity dilemma."

"Many people have waited for this, and have maybe given up hope," she said. "And if it really happens, then I think many will become German."

Yeşilkaya says Germany would have been a different country if the reform had been brought in earlier. "People would have identified more with Germany if that possibility had been in place," she said. "I'm sure people would have been more politically interested and more active in society if this opportunity had been there 20 or 30 years ago."

The TGD has condemned as "racist" and "ill-informed" many of the comments made by the CDU this week. "Honestly I'm shocked that these voices, which are racist, still exist," said Yeşilkaya. "These arguments aren't fact-based, and I think they're very dangerous for society. They're not even arguments for me, they're just stirring emotions among certain people, whoever they are."

Marc Young also thinks that his own experience has given him a "small inkling" of what people with Turkish roots have had to put up with for decades. But he has now raised German children and has no intention of leaving, and will probably apply for German citizenship if and when Scholz's reforms are passed.

"I would still apply if Germany allowed dual citizenship but I would see it now far more transactional in nature," he said. "I've paid my taxes and one day will be a German pensioner whether CDU leader Friedrich Merz likes it or not. Maybe that would change once I became German, but right now the bloom is off the Teutonic rose for me."

