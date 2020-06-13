Germany's CureVac to launch human trial of experimental coronavirus vaccine

German biotech firm CureVac is to become the second company in Germany to begin human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, the country's vaccine regulator confirmed Wednesday.

The clinical study will include approximately 168 healthy adults, of which 144 are to be given the experimental vaccine. The first vaccinations will begin in June.

The company, based in the city of Tübingen in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, said it expects initial results from the first trial phase in the fall of this year.

The first trial phase is due to last 15 months, according to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, Germany's vaccine regulator. Phase two could begin as early as September.

More to follow...

kp/rt (AFP,Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.