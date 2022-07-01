Germany's Benin Bronzes become Nigerian property

"It's a historic moment for us, for our two countries, that we are now signing an agreement for the return of the Benin Bronzes," Abba Isa Tijani, director of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), told DW ahead of the signature on Friday.

The Nigerian commission played a key role in drafting the restitution agreement to be signed in Berlin on July 1 by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Commissioner for Culture and the Media Claudia Roth, Nigeria's Minister of Culture Lai Mohammed and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairo Dada.

The contract officializes that the majority of the Benin Bronzes in the collections of German museums will immediately become the property of Nigeria.

Five German museums involved in restitution

Altogether, there are more than 1,130 artifacts from the Linden Museum in Stuttgart, the Berlin Humboldt Forum, the Cologne Rautenstrauch-Joest Museum, the Hamburg Museum for World Cultures and the State Ethnographic Collections of Saxony.

The valuable artifacts — sculptures and reliefs made of bronze and brass as well as works made of ivory, coral and wood — were stolen from the former Kingdom of Benin by the British in a brutal punitive expedition in 1897. The royal palace from pre-colonial times was burned down to its foundations, and Benin City, in what is now northern Nigeria, was almost completely destroyed.

Admiral Sir Harry Rawson (center) led the punitive expedition

At the beginning of the 20th century, many of the works of art that were stolen were auctioned in London, and Germany secured the second-largest collection in the world.

The former Kingdom of Benin had already reclaimed the bronzes 100 years ago — without success.

African intellectuals took up the fight again in the 1970s, but their demands fell on deaf ears in Europe.

It was French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Burkina Faso in 2018 that marked a turning point: the French President announced that France would be returning its colonial art treasures and commissioned a report on how to get this done.

The queen heads, such as the one seen in this picture, are particularly impressive

The report made waves in Germany. For Nanette Snoep, the fact that Nigeria and Germany are now coming to an agreement after protracted negotiations means that "history is now really being written."

"If the return and transfer of ownership of the Benin Bronzes succeed now, then that really is the beginning of the decolonization of the so-called ethnographic bronzes museums," Snoep, who is the head of the Rautenstrauch-Joest-Museum, told DW. "This transfer of ownership is incredibly important, almost more important than the physical return."

From now on, Nigeria will decide how to deal with these objects and also how to talk about them: "It's also about returning history and it's about a new narration of history," she added.

Icons of looted art

Nanette Snoep has been an advocate of restitution for nearly two decades already

Every major museum in the Global North with collections from the Global South has at least one Benin Bronze: "These are the Warhols, these are the Rembrandts, the Dürers of the so-called ethnographic museums," said Snoep.

The fact that these "icons" of looted art are now being returned clears the way for "a new ethic in the field of international cooperation." "It's about finally giving space to talk about colonial trauma, about broken or shattered memories."

However, a specific date for the "physical return" of the Benin Bronzes has not yet been set: "It won't happen overnight," said the director of Nigeria's National Commission of Museums and Monuments, Abba Isa Tijani. Transport, packaging, insurance, preservation and many other technical aspects have to be regulated first, he explained.

The bronzes are to be exhibited in various state institutions and museums, in galleries and in the rebuilt royal palace, which will be inhabited by descendants of the once expelled king of Benin City.

The Edo Museum of West African Art (EMOWAA), originally planned for the Benin Bronzes, is still under construction, and it is unclear when it will be completed, explained Tijani.

In the Kingdom of Benin, the king was traditionally called 'Oba'

In Nigeria and especially in Benin City, the anticipation couldn't be greater: "We are really happy with the return of Benin artifacts. It means a lot. Our heritage, our cultural assets that have been stolen years ago, have been returned to their rightful owner, the Kingdom of Benin," said Friday Osaro, a resident of the former royal city.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state of Edo, where the former kingdom is now located, agrees: "The idea of ​​bringing these items home is not only important to our identity; they are a part of us. We can have them here and the world can come to us and see what we have created."

Some Benin Bronzes to remain on loan in Germany

Not all Benin Bronzes will return to Nigeria; some will stay in Germany on loan.

Abba Isa Tijani: 'Partnership is key'

Joint exhibitions with museums around the world are also planned. Tijani aims to focus on partnerships with museums as global institutions. "We don't want it to be just a return," he said.

The Nigerian commission wants to involve the large African diaspora in Europe: "When these objects go back to Nigeria, we are talking about a period of over 100 years that these objects have been outside the country," said Tijani. He believes that it is important to keep telling the stories of the journey of these objects, and of the communities and countries where they spent the past century.

Not only Germany is beginning to restitute cultural assets from colonial times. Most recently, the Glasgow Museum in Scotland returned 19 artifacts to Nigeria. The Smithsonian in the United States has restituted 29 pieces, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington has also agreed to repatriate objects from its collections.

This article was originally written in German.