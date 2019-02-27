 German museum returns stolen colonial era artifacts | Arts | DW | 28.02.2019

Arts

German museum returns stolen colonial era artifacts

After more than a century, a bible and whip belonging to folk hero Hendrik Witbooi has been returned to his native Namibia. A Linden Museum expert tells DW how this restitution decision could set a new precedent.

Rückgabe geraubter Kulturgüter aus der Kolonialzeit, Linden-Museum Stuttgart, Namibia Rückgabe geraubter Kulturgüter aus der Kolonialzeit, Linden-Museum Stuttgart, Namibia (Linden-Museum Stuttgart/D. Drasdow)

As "Kaptein," Hendrik Witbooi was one of the most important leaders of the Nama tribes in Namibia during the German colonial period and revolted against German power in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He accepted the Christian faith by way of missionary influence in the then "South West Africa." Witbooi's personal bible, together with a cattle whip, have been given back to the Namibian nation at a restitution ceremony  on Thursday, held in the resistance hero's hometown of Gibeon. 

Read moreNamibian lawmakers seek justice from Germany on genocide

The objects were probably captured in 1893 during an attack by German colonial troops. In 1902, they were donated to the Linden Museum in Stuttgart, which actively participated in their return as part of its provenance research.

However, there were conflicts in the negotiations over the return as to whether the bible should not be handed over directly to the legitimate descendants. Namibian President Hage Geingob has promised to give the bible to the family at a later date. In an interview with DW, Sandra Ferracuti, Africa consultant at the Linden Museum, explained what makes this return so important.

DW: What does this restitution mean for the future of colonial heritage?

The return is symbolically very important because Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi is a national icon in Namibia. Most of the colonial era objects that have come to us are from formerly occupied countries, so the museum has to grapple very seriously with the heritage. The process of colonization has destroyed the existing political systems of the time: the prevailing kingdoms and power relations. This is the very profound result of a painful past. We are just beginning to see how we can find a way of working together that does not always reopen these wounds, or create new ones.

Read moreColonial art restitution: 'The desire is not to wipe museums clean'

How does the return of the bible and whip reflect this new way of working?

It is a sign of openness. We not only work to create collections of objects, but to make the history of the collections themselves more transparent. But objects procured during the colonial era represent a significant problem. This was rarely done by professional researchers but mostly by soldiers or employees of the colonial administration. And they were more interested in owning these objects than in knowing what the objects were used for or what they represented. In this way, we still have a lot of research to do.

Rückgabe geraubter Kulturgüter aus der Kolonialzeit, Linden-Museum Stuttgart, Namibia (Linden-Museum Stuttgart/H. Völkl)

The return symbolizes a more open and transparent approach to colonial heritage, says Sandra Ferracuti.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the new Humboldt Forum in Berlin, with critics pointing out a lack of provenance research for the colonial objects in the ethnological collection. Please tell us about the Linden Museum's two-year pilot project for provenance research, and how the results informed the new "Wo ist Afrika" ("Where is Africa?") exhibition opening on March 16?

Our new permanent exhibition will be an important and necessary next step in dealing openly with the museum's colonial legacy. It's not just about the results of provenance research. In the exhibition, we also raise questions that we ask ourselves: How did colonialism "work" in its time? How do we think about and discuss it today? What relevance does this have for our society and for our coexistence? In addition, we want to bring a critical perspective to the Africa exhibition and show visitors that the objects do not just randomly originate from anywhere, but are always the result of relationships — even if the relationships were or are not necessarily good ones. It is important to discuss this publicly because our museums preserve testimony to such important moments in world history. They are testimonials to the colonization of an entire continent, to imperialism with its greed for objects and power.

Read moreLooted colonial art: Is there the political will to return pilfered artifacts?

some of the colonial era artifcacts currently held in the Linden Museum (Linden-Museum Stuttgart/D. Drasdow)

Some of the colonial era artifacts currently held in the Linden Museum

Will the whip and the bible be missed?

Culture and history is not only conveyed through objects, but also the immaterial; through stories and the passing down of knowledge. The exhibition aims to highlight European knowledge gaps, for example, by making visitors aware of the strong influence that the above-mentioned knowledge systems have had on global culture and aesthetics. This is also very important in terms of Kaptein Witbooi's whip and bible, which, although the objects are no longer in the collection, live on in the museum through their stories and history.

The history of the colonial wars in Namibia can, for example, be related to another object, a necklace from our collection that was "taken" from the neck of a woman killed by a grenade at the start of the Herero uprising against German colonial army. This is a very symbolic object that is laden with suffering. The chain can be seen in a part of the new exhibition called "Memorial" that we designed with the curator, Dr. Anette Hoffmann, and which is dedicated to the victims of imperialism and racism.

The Linden Museum will reopen its Africa section on March 16 with the "Wo ist Africa" exhibition based on "multi-perspectivity, participation, and the results of ongoing provenance research on objects of the colonial era."

  • Three totems from modern-day Benin, in the Quai Branly museum (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Glaubitz)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Colonial theft in the Kingdom of Dahomey

    These three totems, half human, half animal, are kept in the collection at the Parisian Quai Branly Museum for non-European art. They come from the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, which is now the Republic of Benin. The former French colony has classified the objects as looted art and in 2016 demanded their return. France refused the request.

  • The masks of the Dogon are also in the Quai Branly’s collection. (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    The masks of the Dogon

    These masks of the Dogon people are also in the Quai Branly’s collection. They originate from Mali and were brought to France after an expedition in the early 1930s. Their forms have influenced the works of famous artists, including Picasso and Baselitz. Reports from expedition members indicate the ruthless methods used to remove cultural objects.

  • Power figure from the Congo, covered in nails (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Power figures from the Congo Basin

    The eyes are wide open, the body full of nails. The Mangaaka, a power figure from the Congo Basin was, in 1880, supposed to protect an African village from colonial invaders. Only 17 figures exist worldwide, one of them in the Ethnological Museum of Berlin. It's estimated that some 90 percent of Africa's cultural heritage is in Europe.

  • The cult God Gu, from the palace of King Behanzin of Dahomey, stands with two sabres in his hands (Imago/UIG/W. Forman)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    The cult God, Gu, from King Béhanzin's palace

    The French General Alfred Amédée Dodds took a leading role in the colonization of West Africa. In 1892 his men plundered the palace of King Béhanzin, in Abomey, the capital city of the Kindom of Dahomey. This brass statue of the cult god Gu, who was supposed to have the power of life and death, is believed to have been among the objects taken in that raid.

  • Statue of King Gézo (Imago/United Archives International)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    King Ghezo of Dahomey

    This statue of Ghezo, a 19th century king of Dahomey, as well as thrones and doors with bas-reliefs were also among the objects which General Dodds handed over to the World Exhibition at Paris's Trocadero Palace in 1878. Since 2016, Benin has campaigned for the return of these items.

  • Head-dresses 'Tyiwara' from Ségou (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    Mali's stolen headpieces

    The French General Louis Archinard conquered Ségou, in what is now Mali, in 1890. The cultural objects which the French army looted included jewelry, weapons, and manuscripts. The objects are now on display in Paris and Le Havre. Since 1994, the descendants of El Hadj Umar Tall have demanded the restitution of the objects.

  • Wooden burial objects, plundered from a grave in Alaska (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

    German museum sets precedent

    The acquisitive lust of European colonizers wasn’t limited to Africa. In 1880, the Ethnological Museum of Berlin commissioned Norwegian seafarer Johan Adrian Jacobsen to acquire objects from the indigenous cultures of North America. In 2018, these plundered burial objects from Alaska were returned. It was the Foundation of Prussian Cultural Heritage's first restitution to the original owners.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (crh)


