 Germany′s AfD faces heavy fine for illegal campaign financing | News | DW | 09.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Germany's AfD faces heavy fine for illegal campaign financing

A Berlin court has upheld a nearly €270,000 fine levied against the AfD for accepting illegally funded campaign promotions in 2016. The party's co-chief, Jörg Meuthen, said it was a mistake due to his "inexperience."

Jörg Meuthen at the Berlin hearing

A Berlin administrative court Thursday ruled against an appeal by Germany's right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a campaign donation scandal involving its co-chairman, Jörg Meuthen.

Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, slapped a €269,400 ($296,000) fine on the AfD over €89,800 worth of advertising from a Swiss public relations agency for Meuthen's 2016 state election campaign in the southern state of Baden-Württemberg. The fine equals three times the value of the promotional work.

Read moreAfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

The Bundestag had ruled that the free posters, flyers and newspaper ads produced by the Swiss firm, Goal AG, amounted to an illegal donation because the AfD failed to identify the source of the funding for the promotions.  

German parties and candidates are not permitted to receive donations from non-EU entities, and before accepting the offer, Meuthen needed to make sure where the funding for the work had come from. 

Pleading ignorance 

On Thursday, Meuthen said at the time he "never had the slightest reason to believe" that could he have acted unlawfully.

  • Alexander Gauland (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland

    Co-chairman Alexander Gauland said the German national soccer team's defender Jerome Boateng might be appreciated for his performance on the pitch - but people would not want "someone like Boateng as a neighbor." He also argued Germany should close its borders and said of an image showing a drowned refugee child: "We can't be blackmailed by children's eyes."

  • Weidel and Gauland (Reuters/F.Bensch)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alice Weidel

    Alice Weidel generally plays the role of "voice of reason" for the far-right populists, but she, too, is hardly immune to verbal miscues. Welt newspaper, for instance, published a 2013 memo allegedly from Weidel in which she called German politicians "pigs" and "puppets of the victorious powers in World War II. Weidel initially claimed the mail was fake, but now admits its authenticity.

  • Frauke Petry (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Frauke Petry

    German border police should shoot at refugees entering the country illegally, the former co-chair of the AfD told a regional newspaper in 2016. Officers must "use firearms if necessary" to "prevent illegal border crossings." Communist East German leader Erich Honecker was the last German politician who condoned shooting at the border.

  • Björn Höcke (picture-alliance/Arifoto Ug/Candy Welz)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Björn Höcke

    The head of the AfD in the state of Thuringia made headlines for referring to Berlin's Holocaust memorial as a "monument of shame" and calling on the country to stop atoning for its Nazi past. The comments came just as Germany enters an important election year - leading AfD members moved to expel Höcke for his remarks.

  • Beatrix von Storch (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Beatrix von Storch

    Initially, the AfD campaigned against the euro and bailouts - but that quickly turned into anti-immigrant rhetoric. "People who won't accept STOP at our borders are attackers," the European lawmaker said. "And we have to defend ourselves against attackers."

  • Marcus Pretzell (picture alliance/dpa/M. Murat)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Marcus Pretzell

    Pretzell, former chairman of the AfD in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and husband to Frauke Petry, wrote "These are Merkel's dead," shortly after news broke of the deadly attack on the Berlin Christmas market in December 2016.

  • Andre Wendt (picture alliance/ZB/H. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Wendt

    The member of parliament in Germany's eastern state of Saxony made waves in early 2016 with an inquiry into how far the state covers the cost of sterilizing unaccompanied refugee minors. Thousands of unaccompanied minors have sought asylum in Germany, according to the Federal Association for Unaccompanied Minor Refugees (BumF) — the vast majority of them young men.

  • Andre Poggenburg(picture alliance/dpa/J. Wolf)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andre Poggenburg

    Poggenburg, head of the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, has also raised eyebrows with extreme remarks. In February 2017, he urged other lawmakers in the state parliament to join measures against the extreme left-wing in order to "get rid of, once and for all, this rank growth on the German racial corpus" — the latter term clearly derived from Nazi terminology.

  • Alexander Gauland AfD

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Alexander Gauland - again ...

    During a campaign speech in Eichsfeld in August 2017, AfD election co-candidate Alexander Gauland said that Social Democrat parliamentarian Aydan Özoguz should be "disposed of" back to Anatolia. The German term, "entsorgen," raised obvious parallels to the imprisonment and killings of Jews and prisoners of war under the Nazis.

  • Alexander Gauland

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    ... and again

    Gauland was roundly criticized for a speech he made to the AfD's youth wing in June 2018. Acknowledging Germany's responsibility for the crimes of the Nazi era, he went on to say Germany had a "glorious history and one that lasted a lot longer than those damned 12 years. Hitler and the Nazis are just a speck of bird shit in over 1,000 years of successful German history."

  • AfD's Andreas Kalbitz at a Brandenburg election event (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

    AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

    Andreas Kalbitz

    The Brandenburg state AfD chief admitted in 2019 to attending a 2007 rally in Greece by the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party at which a swastika flag was raised. "Der Spiegel" had published a leaked report by the German embassy in Athens naming him as one of "14 neo-Nazis" who arrived from Germany for the far-right rally. Kalbitz released a statement saying he took part out of "curiosity."

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


When Meuthen was asked if he had been aware of the ads and posters that Goal AG had produced on his behalf, he replied that he "hadn't noticed that much" and that the firm's chief, Alexander Segert, was a close friend who had simply done him a favor.

"Alexander made a few posters there, how nice of Alexander," Meuthen said he thought at the time, adding that the campaign had been run "casually" and was not "professionally organized."

Read moreAfD donation scandal deepens as party conference kicks off

Administrative court president Erna Xalter said that Meuthen's position at the time as the AfD's representative in Baden-Württemberg meant that he must have recognized that the support was illegal, adding that he simply could have asked his friend where the money for the campaign was coming from.

The AfD argued that the promotions were not donations to the party, because the posters were of Meuthen and therefore of a personal nature. 

However, the court said that the posters clearly advocated the AfD as a whole and featured the party's logo and website address. 

More Swiss trouble for the AfD

Two other AfD politicians are also facing potential fines for campaign contributions originating in Switzerland. Guido Reil, who currently represents the AfD in the European Parliament, also accepted pro-bono promotions from Goal AG during a campaign in 2017. 

Read moreAfD scandal: Party sent wrong donor names to German parliament

AfD leader Alice Weidel could also be fined around €396,000 for receiving nearly €130,000 in donations from a Swiss pharmacy concern. Weidel's constituency office returned the money several months after receiving it amid doubts about its legality.

According to the German press agency DPA, the AfD has allocated around €1 million to deal with its donation scandals. 

wmr/dr  (AFP, dpa)

Watch video 02:46

AfD: A platform for grievances and fears

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany's AfD party fined over €400,000 for illegal campaign financing

The far-right party has been hit with a hefty fine in connection with illegal campaign funds donated to two of its officials during 2016 and 2017 state election campaigns. At issue is the source of the donations. (16.04.2019)  

AfD scandal: Party sent wrong donor names to German parliament

AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel is being investigated for potentially breaching German campaign financing laws. Now, prosecutors have voiced doubts about a list of donors the party sent to parliament. (21.02.2019)  

AfD donor scandal: Weidel under official investigation

German prosecutors have opened a formal probe into AfD leader Alice Weidel over alleged election campaign donations from Switzerland. It is illegal for German parties to receive contributions from non-EU countries. (20.11.2018)  

AfD donation scandal deepens as party conference kicks off

The far-right AfD reportedly knew about donations from a Dutch foundation earlier than previously thought. Leading party member Alice Weidel is already facing an investigation over another questionable donation. (16.11.2018)  

AfD: What you need to know about Germany's far-right party

DW looks at the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, the third-largest group in the Bundestag. Its main appeal is its opposition to Angela Merkel's welcoming policy toward migrants. (28.10.2019)  

AfD leaders and their most offensive remarks

Leading members of the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have often made provocative, if not outright offensive, remarks - targeting refugees or evoking Nazi terminology. (04.06.2018)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

AfD: A platform for grievances and fears  

Related content

Braunschweig AfD-Bundesparteitag Tino Chrupalla

Germany's AfD seeks 'moderate' path to attract 'middle-class' votes 01.12.2019

The far-right Alternative for Germany party wants to attract "middle-class" voters by pursuing a more "moderate" path. The idea is likely to be met with opposition from the party's ultra far-right wing.

Magdeburg - Afd bei Parteikongress

Germany's AfD party fined over €400,000 for illegal campaign financing 16.04.2019

The far-right party has been hit with a hefty fine in connection with illegal campaign funds donated to two of its officials during 2016 and 2017 state election campaigns. At issue is the source of the donations.

Advertisement