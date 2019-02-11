 Germany′s 16 states: Baden-Württemberg | DW Travel | DW | 13.02.2019

Federal States of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Baden-Württemberg

A selfie in front of the ruins of Heidelberg Castle and winter sports in the Black Forest are just two reasons to visit Baden-Württemberg.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Baden-Württemberg

  • Stuttgart Baden-Württemberg - Schlossplatz with the New Castle

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Stuttgart, the state capital

    With over 600,000 inhabitants, Stuttgart is the biggest city in Baden-Württemberg. The city center lies in a valley basin nestling between vineyards, offering a daily physical challenge for locals, who have to climb or descend the more than 400 steep flights of steps around the city. One of the many attractions in the town center is the "New Castle," former residence of the kings of Württemberg.

  • A 1909 Mercedes Simplex in front of the Mercedes Museum

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Made in Stuttgart: the hub of the car industry

    Baden-Württemberg is seen as the home of inventors and innovators. With his universal combustion engine, Gottlieb Daimler created the basis for the automobile. Today, the Mercedes Benz museum traces the history of the automobile, from the early days to the current prototypes and test vehicles. And if sports cars are more your thing, then you should be sure to head to the Porsche Museum.

  • Freiburg - Baden-Württemberg

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Freiburg, the Black Forest metropolis

    The idyllic town of Freiburg is surrounded by forested hills and home to almost 230,000 inhabitants. The gothic cathedral and the pretty old town center alleyways are definitely worth a visit. Enjoy a choice of numerous cafes and pubs offering excellent food. Recent environmental protection projects have also earned the city the title of being the German capital for ecological friendliness.

  • A hiking path in Baden-Württemberg

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    The Feldberg, a favorite among tourists

    The Black Forest, with some 20 million overnight stays every year, is Baden-Württemberg's most visited region. Its highest peak, the Feldberg, is 1,500 meters (almost a mile) high. It is also home to Baden-Württemberg's biggest nature reserve. 250,000 tourists flock to this spa area annually. It offers something for all seasons, from hiking to skiing.

  • A Baden-Württemberg Black Forest cuckoo-clock

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    The cuckoo clock is the souvenir of choice

    This has become a symbol for both Baden-Württemberg and the Black Forest: the cuckoo clock. It still has the same traditional design as it did in the mid 19th century. You can find the biggest examples of these clocks in the towns of Schonach and Triberg, where they reach over 15 meters (about 50 feet). The Black Forest cuckoo clock remains a popular tourist souvenir.

  • Heidelberg Castle - Baden-Württemberg

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Heidelberg and its romantic charm

    Many artists have immortalized this city, among them Johann Wolfgang von Goethe and Mark Twain. The Heidelberg Castle is the landmark of the town. What once served as the residence of rulers still towers above the old town center and the Neckar river. Heidelberg University has also left its mark on the city. Founded 630 years ago, it is the oldest university in present day Germany.

  • The Taubergießen floodplains in Baden-Württemberg can be toured by boat

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Back to nature in the Rheinau wetlands

    Baden-Württemberg's Rheinau wetlands offer floodplain forests, vast meadows and a network of intertwined river arms, where the Rhine still flows unrestrained through nature. The ever changing water level is the life blood of the floodplains, benefitting rare animal and plant species. These are best seen from a flat barge, a boat used by local fishermen to navigate the ancient Rhine tributaries.

  • Fairytale Hohenzollern Castle in Baden-Württemberg

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Steeped in history: Hohenzollern Castle

    The Hohenzollern Castle is located in the foothills of the Swabian Alps. With its many turrets, battlements and vaults, it is regarded as a prime example of Gothic Revival Architecture. The castle still belongs to the Hohenzollern family, the former German imperial house. It attracts over 300,000 visitors every year.

  • Harald Wohlfahrt in his Schwarzwaldstube restaurant

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Baiersbronn shines with Michelin stars

    Baden-Württemberg is a Mecca for haute cuisine. 74 restaurants boast at least one Michelin star, more than in any other German state. The small village of Baiersbronn, in the northern Black Forest, is home to two 3-star and one 2-star Michelin chefs. The most famous among them is Harald Wohlfahrt, who combines French cuisine with regional dishes.

  • The flower island of Mainau - Baden-Württemberg

    10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

    Holiday destination: Lake Constance

    Lake Constance is the third largest lake in central Europe. Its shorelines lie in Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, as well as Switzerland and Austria. The climate is so mild that palm trees and hibiscus grow here, making visitors feel like they have traveled far south. Another highlight is the island of Mainau, where over a million flowers bloom every year.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


This state in south-western Germany is known worldwide, especially for the Black Forest. In fact, the "Ländle," or "little land," as the locals affectionately call it, has much more to offer: from nature in the Swabian Jura to plenty of art and culture in the state capital Stuttgart.

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

Travel tips for Baden-Württemberg

UNESCO World Heritage: The Weissenhof Estate in Stuttgart

Stuttgart is known for its automotive history, with Mercedes and Porsche. But it's not just the museums of the motoring world that make the state capital attractive. In the Weissenhof Estate, two houses designed by Le Corbusier have had UNESCO World Heritage status since 2016. Check-in host Lukas Stege explored these icons of modern architectural history.

Watch video 02:56
Now live
02:56 mins.

The Weissenhof Estate

Swabian Alb

Protected cultivated countryside, crowned here and there by castles, stretches out south of Stuttgart. In the Swabian Alb Biosphere Reserve in the Jura mountains, hiking trails take you through a distinctive low-mountain landscape, past meadows with scattered fruit trees and through beech forests. Lukas Stege, who hosts our TV travel show Check-in, has put on his hiking boots. 

Watch video 09:05
Now live
09:05 mins.

Something for everyone in the Swabian Jura

Black Forest

No other region in Baden-Württemberg attracts more tourists: the Black Forest offers destinations ranging from the Feldberg, the state's highest mountain, to Lake Titisee. The distinctive Bollenhut hats, with their wide brims and pompoms, cuckoo clocks and, of course, Black Forest gateau are well-known symbols associated with it.

Watch video 02:54
Now live
02:54 mins.

Highlights in the Black Forest

Meersburg Castle

Meersburg Castle stands on a south-facing outcrop above Lake Constance, where Baden-Württemberg borders on Austria and Switzerland. Its origins are said to date back to the 7th century. The private rooms of the Prince-Bishops of Constance are among the most magnificent of its 100 rooms. 

Watch video 01:20
Now live
01:20 mins.

#DailyDrone: Meersburg Castle

Highlights in a 360-degree-video

In the far north of Baden-Württemberg stands one of the most famous castles in Germany: the ruins of Heidelberg Castle. It has inspired painters, writers have waxed lyrical about it, and nowadays Instagrammers love the former residence of the Electors Palatine as a photographic subject. A 360-degree tour of the castle and Heidelberg's old town.

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany – state by state.

10 reasons to love Baden-Württemberg

Baden-Württemberg's motto is "We can do everything. Except speak proper German." Germany's third largest state proves as diverse as the local dialects in terms of landscape, cuisine and sights. (20.02.2015)  

