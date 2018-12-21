 Germany wants more women in peace processes | News | DW | 21.12.2018

News

Germany wants more women in peace processes

Germany's UN ambassador has called on the world body to give women a bigger say in peace mediation. The call comes as the country prepares to take up a non-permanent seat on the Security Council.

Kolumne Berlin 24/7 Märchentage (Imago/blickwinkel)

Germany will initiate a program to promote the involvement of women as mediators and decision-makers when it takes up a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in January, according to the country's ambassador to the UN, Christoph Heusgen.

Heusgen claimed that peace talks would progress more quickly and with more success if women took part as mediators and negotiators.

"Women bring different life experiences and points of view to bear than men that can help to look for compromises, reconcile enemies and make peace," he told the Friday edition of the German daily Rheinische Post.

Heusgen said that women also had a special sense of responsibility. This led, for example, to their being granted loans from aid organizations rather than men, the ambassador claimed.

Read more: 100 years of women's suffrage in Germany: A long road ahead

Watch video 02:30
Now live
02:30 mins.

Germany: A voice at diplomacy’s top table

Women most affected by crises

Heusgen also said that most of the victims in crisis situations were women and children.

"As the main sufferers, women should be involved more in mediation efforts, which have up to now been dominated mostly by men," he said.

Germany is to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years in January, and will be the joint chair of the body with France in March and April.

Watch video 12:00
Now live
12:00 mins.

Women Take the Reins in Kyrgyz Villages

tj/ng (epd, KNA, dpa)

