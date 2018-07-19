Germany triples payouts to families of terror victims

The German government has tripled financial compensation for the families of people killed in terror attacks. The payouts will be backdated to include victims of the Berlin Christmas market attack and NSU murders.
Spouses, children and parents of people killed in terror attacks in Germany will receive a lump sum of €30,000 ($35,000) in compensation from the federal government, instead of €10,000, German commissioner for victims Edgar Franke said.
Franke, citing the Bundestag's 2018 budget, told the Neuen Osnabrücker Zeitung newspaper on Friday that victims' siblings will receive €15,000 instead of €5,000.
According to Franke, the payments would also be distributed retroactively to include the families of the 12 people killed in the 2016 Christmas market terror attack in Berlin's Breitscheidtplatz and the families of those murdered by the neo-Nazi NSU terror cell. Relatives of Germans killed in terror attacks abroad would also qualify.
Franke estimated that in total about 300 victims' families would receive the increase. In future, children who lose a parent in terror attacks will receive an additional €45,000 in support.
About €8 million was set aside for the victims of terrorist violence and extremist attacks in the 2018 budget, an increase of €6.6 million on the previous year.
Increased support
The role of commissioner for victims was created in 2017 following widespread outrage over the way the Breidscheidtplatz victims and their families were treated by German authorities in the wake of the attack. Families had a hard time getting information about their loved ones and where to turn for help — some were sent hospital bills for postmortem examinations.
Read more: Germany's terrorism commissioner plans higher compensation for victims
"In Germany there were payments to help survivors and victims' relatives, but they were not suited to terrorist attacks and were relatively low when compared to other countries, so we had to readjust," Franke, who took over the role from Kurt Beck this year, said.
Prior to the Berlin attack, Germany had not dealt with such large-scale terror attacks, in contrast to neighboring France, Spain or Britain, Franke added.
"That's why we were not so well-prepared."
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.se/jm (dpa, KNA)
When it comes to the state compensating terror victims, Germany is still lagging behind in international comparisons. That's why experts want payments to be adjusted to match benefits in other EU countries. (07.05.2018)
Germans took to the streets after the verdict delivery in the National Socialist Underground trial to demand that investigations continue into the series of right-wing extremist murders — and into state failures. (12.07.2018)
Germany wants to triple compensation payments given to the surviving relatives of terror victims. Grieving families accused the government not doing enough in the wake of the 2016 attack on a Berlin Christmas market. (30.04.2018)
After a poor beginning, the German government has begun offering meaningful help to those affected by the Berlin Christmas market attack. But has the country really learned how to deal with any future such events? (09.08.2017)
One year after the Berlin Christmas market attack, German politicians have said more must be done to offer assistance to victims following a terrorist incident. What should that support look like? (19.12.2017)
One year on from the Christmas market terrorist attack, people affected are set to get more money and better help. It's the latest step in efforts to make up for a poor initial response to the tragic events in Berlin. (13.12.2017)
A German court has issued an arrest warrant for a 32-year-old Tunisian IS member who allegedly led Anis Amri to drive a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, German media say. Amri messaged the man from the stolen truck. (06.07.2018)