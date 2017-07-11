Germany: Tornado causes major damage in western towns

A tornado barreled through parts of western Germany injuring dozens of people and causing heavy damage, officials said Friday.

Police said up to 40 people had been injured in Paderborn, "ten of them seriously."

"Sheeting and insulation were blown kilometres (miles) away. Countless roofs are uncovered or damaged. Many trees still lie on destroyed cars," police said.

In the nearby town of Lippstadt more than 100 people were temporarily trapped in a local open air pool after fallen trees blocked the exit.

"The entire town area suffered heavy damage,'' Lippstadt's fire service said.

The steeple of St. Clemens Catholic Church in Hellinghausen had been ripped from church roof, and was strewn all over the churchyard.

About 200 to 300 firefighters have been deployed in the area.

The German meteorological services had put out a storm warning for Friday and predicted gales of up to 130 km/h (80 miles/h) in some places.

Large swathes of Germany were under severe weather alerts on Friday evening.

