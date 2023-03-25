  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Climate friendly fuel
The dispute centered on whether manufacturers would still be able to make cars using so-called e-fuelsImage: Tom Weller/dpa/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany strikes deal with EU on combustion engine phase-out

46 minutes ago

Berlin and Brussels have reached a deal in a dispute over a ban on new cars with internal combustion engines. The deal relates to the future use of e-fuels in cars.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEi7

Germany and the European Commission on Saturday said a deal had been reached over an agreed phase-out of combustion engine vehicles.

To the irritation of some in Brussels, consensus on the issue was being held up by opposition from within Germany's ruling coalition government.

What was announced?

The deal ends a dispute over whether manufacturers would still be able to make cars using so-called e-fuels after 2035. It would allow for cars to be registered after that date, providing that any fuel they use is exclusively carbon neutral. 

"We have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars," EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans wrote on Twitter.

"We will work now on getting the CO2 standards for cars regulation [sic] adopted as soon as possible, and the Commission will follow up swiftly with the necessary legal steps," he wrote.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing, who had pushed for the amendment, wrote that "vehicles with internal combustion engines can still be newly registered after 2035 if they fill up exclusively with CO2-neutral fuels."

What was behind the dispute?

Germany is home to a major car manufacturing sector, which would have to implement the EU legislation.

EU plans to only allow the manufacture of emissions-free cars after 2035 had to be put on ice after Germany raised last-minute objections, pushing to allow for e-fuel vehicle registration. 

Wissing and his neoliberal Free Democrats, a junior partner in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition, had led efforts to revise the deal, pushing back on Brussels' demands for a quick agreement.

As late as Friday, Germany's Transport Ministry and the EU Commission were said to be still exchanging letters and proposals to thrash out a compromise.

Are e-fuels really eco-friendly?

Scholz, speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, had said there would be an agreement "quite soon" to the dispute.

German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck had said that any further delay would risk problems within the three-way coalition, which also includes the environmentalist Greens and Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD). 

Critics of the e-fuels proposal had argued that manufacturing e-fuels is very expensive and energy-intensive. Using such fuels in a combustion engine car requires about five times more renewable electricity than running a battery electric vehicle.

rc/wd (AP, Reuters, dpa)

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing. 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Berlin Reichstag and Spree and government buildings

Berlin Briefing Newsletter

Berlin Briefing Newsletter

DW's weekly newsletter keeps you updated on German politics and society.
PoliticsDecember 2, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Donezk | Russische Kommissarin für Kinderrechte Maria Lvova-Belova mit Kindern

Ukraine's abducted children: 'List of suspects will grow'

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds cedis, the Ghana currency, notes in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The festival of prayer and lavish food preparations has been overshadowed by rising food inflation.

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Religion20 hours ago02:23 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hereros people in chains

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Politics3 hours ago07:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage