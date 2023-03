Two-thirds of Germans are against a proposed EU sales ban on cars with combustion engines, according to a new survey. Berlin has recently blocked an EU vote on the ban.

A survey released Friday by German broadcaster ARD showed that the majority of Germans oppose banning combustion engines in new cars across the European Union.

Germany has recently blocked an EU vote to ban the sale of new vehicles with combustion engines across the bloc from 2035.

What did the survey show?

Two-thirds of Germans, or 67%, are against the ban, according to ARD, and only one quarter, or 25% support the phaseout of combustion engines.

The broadcaster said the highest level of approval for the end of the traditional car engine was among younger voters up to 34 years old, with 33%, and people with higher educational qualifications, 34%.

The EU ban, however, has strong support among Green voters in Germany, with 69% saying they were in favor of the proposal.

Where does Berlin stand on the EU ban?

EU negotiators agreed last fall that only zero-emission new cars would be allowed to be registered in the bloc from 2035.

However, earlier this month, a vote by the governments of the EU's 27 member states was delayed after Germany declared last-minute opposition.

One of the parties in the German coalition government party, the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), is calling for an exemption for petrol and diesel cars using synthetic fuels or "e-fuel."

Synthetic fuels could be considered climate-neutral if the power used in producing them and their components is generated from renewable sources.

