Germany shuts 7 coal power stations after winter ends

The power plants were either restarted or had their shutdowns delayed to cope with a shortfall of gas supplies during winter. Germany has weened itself of Russian natural gas since Mosocw's invasion of Ukraine.

Seven coal-fired power stations in Germany were shut down over Easter, power generators RWE and LEAG reported on Sunday.

The government took facilities out of mothballs to cope with a shortfall in gas supplies through the winter as Europe's largest economy sought to reduce its dependency on Russian gas.

Two more were allowed to continue operating after their scheduled shutdown dates.

Germany has cut its need for Russian energy as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

