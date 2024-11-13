Germany: Scholz urges cooperation ahead of snap elections

Germany: Scholz urges cooperation ahead of snap electionsPublished November 13, 2024last updated November 13, 2024
What you need to know
- The conservative opposition sharply criticizes center-left German Chancellor Scholz in parliamentary session
- The chancellor is trying to drum up support for legislation ahead of early elections set for February
- Scholz says vote of confidence is set for December 16 after governing coalition collapsed last week
'You have split the country,' CDU leader tells Scholz
The leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Friedrich Merz, slammed Scholz after his speech, accusing him of being the person to split the country.
He called Scholz's alleged delay of the vote of confidence necessary for new elections "simply unacceptable" and a speech last week by the chancellor as "unworthy of the leader of Germany."
Merz insisted that the Bundestag was still capable of taking action, despite Scholz's no longer possessing a majority.
He said Germany needed a government that did not argue among itself along with a completely different political approach.
Merz also stressed that he would not work together with the far-right AfD party, no matter how strong it became at new elections.
The CDU has been leading nationwide surveys for some months now, with Merz seen widely as favorite to win the planned snap elections in February.
Scholz calls for an avoidance of societal divisions
Scholz used his speech to call for more harmony in society, using the rifts made apparent by the recent US elections as a warning example.
He said he never wanted the degree of polarization in Germany to reach the same pitch.
Scholz said he had talked with US President-elect Donald Trump, stressing that US-Germany ties should remain good.
Scholz said he had a "good conversation" with Trump.
"We should do everything we can in the coming decades, regardless of who is in power here or there, to ensure that this relationship continues to develop well," Scholz said.
Support for Ukraine must not cost Germany's prosperity
Scholz said that although he believed Europe had a responsibility to ensure Ukraine has a good future as the country fights against a Russian invasion, any support from Germany should not come at the cost of German prosperity.
Support for Ukraine must not lead to cuts in pensions or care, he said.
At the same time, Scholz vowed that Ukraine would "not be left alone."
His remarks are possibly a response to calls by parties such as the AfD, the Left Party and the Alliance Sarah Wagenknecht to reduce or completely cut German military aid to Kyiv.
What are the steps to a new election?
If the February 23 date is confirmed by German President Steinmeier, this is what must happen before the elections take place:
- ChancellorOlaf Scholz will put forward a motion in the lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, for a vote of confidence in his government
- The Bundestag would vote on the motion 48 hours later, with the expectation that the government would lose, seeing it no longer has a majority in parliament
- Scholz would propose to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier that the Bundestag be dissolved, in accordance with Article 68 of the Basic Law, or constitution
- Under the law, the president would then have 21 days to dissolve the parliament, though he is not obliged to do so under the constitution
- If he does, he will set a date for the election within the 60 days of dissolution, as stipulated by the Basic Law
- Normally, the president will follow the government's recommendation as to the date for the election — in this case, February 23
- National elections in Germany always take place on a Sunday
Dismissal of Lindner 'unavoidable,' says Scholz
In his speech, Scholz said his decision to fire Finance Minister Christian Lindner, which triggered the collapse of the three-way coalition government"was right and it was unavoidable."
The decision led to the withdrawal of Lindner's Free Democrats (FDP) from the government, leaving it to govern with a parliamentary minority.
German chancellor urges agreement on legislation ahead of elections
In his first address to the German parliament, the Bundestag, after his coalition collapsed last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged lawmakers to reach agreement on important legislation before early elections.
He also confirmed that a vote of confidence in his minority government would be held on December 16, which would pave the way for snap elections set for February.
Scholz calls for parliamentary support for his government's initiatives
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged German parliamentarians to help his now minority government to push through important legislation it has been planning.
"Let us work together before the elections for the good of the country," he said.
Scholz said his government's planned reforms to the tax system were among the things that should be passed before January.
Other legislation he mentioned included initiatives for economic growth, reforms to the tax system, a rise in the child allowance and protection for the Constitutional Court, particularly in the light of the rise of populism.
