News

Germany says Syrian deportees could face reprisals: reports

A confidential report by Germany's Foreign Ministry deems it unsafe to send people back to Syria, according to media outlets. A moratorium on the deportation of Syrians is set to expire in December.

Syrian refugees

In a status report obtained by German media on Monday, the Foreign Ministry warned against sending Syrian refugees back to their home country.

A current blanket ban on deporting refugees back to Syria is due to expire in December.

Key findings

The 28-page classified document — cited by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, and broadcasters NDR and WDR — aims to inform decisions about asylum procedures. According to the reports, it said:

  • "In no part of Syria is there comprehensive, long-term and reliable protection for persecuted people."
  • Men between the ages of 18 and 42 could be drafted into the military on their return, and would likely face jail time for desertion.
  • The forced recruitment of children to military service has been increasing steadily since 2014.
  • In "regime-linked security authorities," as well as in "sections of the population marked by conflict and extreme polarization, returnees are considered cowards and deserters, or in the worst case as traitors or supporters of terrorists."

  • There are "countless documented cases in which individual family members, often women and children, were detained and tortured for activities of other family members whom the regime considers to be hostile." 

  • There have been 13,000 confirmed deaths following torture since 2011.

  • "Rapes, torture and systematic violence against women are carried out by the Syrian military and allied groups, including at border crossings, military checkpoints and detention centers."

Why the report matters

The document will likely guide discussions when German state interior ministers meet in the city of Magdeburg in late November to re-examine the deportation ban. In recent days, the ministers of Bavaria in the south and Saxony in the east have called for Syrians who have committed serious crimes or are considered a terror threat to be sent back. Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, on the other hand, argues the moratorium should be extended to the end of June. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, meanwhile, has appealed for a careful assessment of the situation.

 

