Germany says Syrian deportees could face reprisals: reports

A confidential report by Germany's Foreign Ministry deems it unsafe to send people back to Syria, according to media outlets. A moratorium on the deportation of Syrians is set to expire in December.
In a status report obtained by German media on Monday, the Foreign Ministry warned against sending Syrian refugees back to their home country.
A current blanket ban on deporting refugees back to Syria is due to expire in December.
Key findings
The 28-page classified document — cited by the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland, and broadcasters NDR and WDR — aims to inform decisions about asylum procedures. According to the reports, it said:
There are "countless documented cases in which individual family members, often women and children, were detained and tortured for activities of other family members whom the regime considers to be hostile."
There have been 13,000 confirmed deaths following torture since 2011.
"Rapes, torture and systematic violence against women are carried out by the Syrian military and allied groups, including at border crossings, military checkpoints and detention centers."
Why the report matters
The document will likely guide discussions when German state interior ministers meet in the city of Magdeburg in late November to re-examine the deportation ban. In recent days, the ministers of Bavaria in the south and Saxony in the east have called for Syrians who have committed serious crimes or are considered a terror threat to be sent back. Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, on the other hand, argues the moratorium should be extended to the end of June. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, meanwhile, has appealed for a careful assessment of the situation.
nm/rt (dpa, KNA)