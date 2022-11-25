  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
German passports
Foreingers living in Germany could get a German passport within five years if new proposals are passed into lawImage: Winfried Rothermel/picture alliance
PoliticsGermany

Germany plans to relax citizenship rules, report says

1 hour ago

The government reportedly wants to speed up the naturalization process to make it easier for migrants to become German citizens. Easier dual citizenship is also on the cards.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K2UJ

Germany's coalition government is working on making it easier for migrants to become German citizens, according to local reports.

German newspaper Bild reported on Friday that the Interior Ministry was working on a draft law that would allow foreigners residing in Germany to apply for naturalization after five years instead of eight.

If they have completed "special integration measures" it could even be possible to apply for a German passport after three years.

The ministry told the newspaper they were still discussing the proposals and nothing has yet been finalized.

Immigration reform measures suggested 

According to the report, children born in Germany to foreign parents would automatically be granted citizenship if one parent has had "legal habitual residence" in Germany for five years.

Ministers from Germany's 16 states have previously called on the federal government to speed up the process of children born to foreigners living in Germany becoming German citizens.

People older than 67 would also no longer be required to take a written language test, the "ability to communicate orally" would be sufficient to gain citizenship.

Last weekend, the website The Local quoted ministry sources reported migrants would also be allowed to hold dual citizenship, which is currently usually only allowed for EU and Swiss citizens, in Germany.

Concerns reform goes too far

An overhaul of German citizenship and migration laws was written into the coalition agreement between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the environmentalist Greens and the business-focused Free Democrats (FDP) when they formed the government.

The trio of parties explicitly promised to allow dual citizenship for migrants in Germany and vowed to speed up and simplify residency and asylum applications.

Opposition Christian Democratic Union parliamentarian Thorsten Frei told Bild, "the German passport must not become junk."

The opposition Christian Social Union politician Andrea Lindholz was also concerned that, "foreigners in Germany are deprived of a great incentive to integrate," if the proposals become law.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

lo/sms (Reuters, KNA, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Bild report (in German)

www.bild.de
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Cars on a road driving into Kherson

An emotional return to liberated Kherson

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Isabel dos Santos

Angola: Ex-president's daughter 'not hiding'

Angola: Ex-president's daughter 'not hiding'

Corruption17 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java are fading

Hopes of finding more survivors on Java are fading

Catastrophe2 hours ago02:01 min
More from Asia

Germany

Les Oubliées - "The Forgotten", a sculpture by Laura Bigot

Sachsenhausen exhibit reflects Nazi era's untold stories

Sachsenhausen exhibit reflects Nazi era's untold stories

History1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Erstes Schiff (Neptune) zur Flüssigerdgas-Umwandlung in Deutschland (Rügen)

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Plan to cap gas price in EU slammed as ‘joke’ by ministers

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Türkei Van | Konzert von iranischem Sänger

Iranians cross the border to party

Iranians cross the border to party

Society24 hours ago04:52 min
More from Middle East

North America

Messenger-Dienst Signal

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

Big Tech: Can small companies break the tech giants' power?

PoliticsNovember 24, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage