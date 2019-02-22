 Germany rebukes Philippine envoy over Hitler comments, war on drugs | News | DW | 22.02.2019

News

Germany rebukes Philippine envoy over Hitler comments, war on drugs

Germany's Foreign Office called in an envoy for the Philippines this week after comments defending President Rodrigo Duterte's description of himself as a cousin of Hitler. It also criticized the country's war on drugs.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/O. Matthys)

Germany Foreign Office spokesman Rainer Breuer said on Friday that his ministry had called in Philippine envoy Teodore "Teddy Boy" Loscin Jr. after he'd defended 2016 comments from President Rodrigo Duterte concerning Adolf Hitler. 

"Yesterday in the Foreign Office, there was a discussion with the Philippine enyoy, in which we again made our position clear. We also underlined that while we recognize the Philippines' right to prioritize fighting drug criminality, the so-called 'war on drugs' and the connected killings are totally unacceptable and represent serious violations of human rights," Rainer Breuer said at the government's daily briefing on Friday. 

"The German government had criticized this Philippine approach, this campaign, from the start. We are in close consultation with our EU partners and we've brought this up several times at the UN Human Rights Council," Breuer said. 

'How Duterte expresses himself'

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Teodore L. Locsin Jr. defended Duterte's 2016 description of himself as "the cousin of Hitler."

In the same speech, Duterte had also stated that "Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there are three million drug addicts. I’d be happy to slaughter them."

Locsin was asked if he would apologize for this statement and refused, saying that it was simply "how [the President] expresses himself."

"Remember his policy, according to surveys, has inspired greater confidence. Why would we give up on that?"

Read more: Can anyone believe what Duterte says?

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Daunting challenge

    Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Brutal incidents

    Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Suspicious killings

    One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Left alone

    A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Last message

    The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Funeral march

    Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Remembering the dead

    Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

  • Drogenkrieg auf den Philippinen (Raffy Lerma)

    Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

    Calling for justice

    Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she dosn't want to be identified.

    Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen


In the interview clip, Locsin continues to reject the interviewer's suggestions that Hitler was a role model for his president, saying he "didn't know what he meant by it".

When pressed, he then made a statement of his own.

"I will tell you, I said the same thing, okay? I myself said the same thing before he even said it."

Read more: Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs has described the interview as "biased" and "misleading."

"The video posted by Mr. Henze on his blog is incomplete and misleading. It failed to show Mr. Henze's deliberate attempts to provoke Secretary Locsin into giving controversial remarks," it wrote.

It is not the first time Locsin has been in trouble for such comments. In a series of tweets which date back to his time as the Philippine's UN Ambassador, he said that the Nazi's were "right after all" and voiced hopes for a "final solution" for his country's war on drugs.

DW recommends

Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte to continue 'relentless and chilling' drugs war

In his annual state of the nation address, President Rodrigo Duterte has said his brutal war on drugs in the Philippines "is far from over." Thousands rallied outside Congress against his autocratic rule. (23.07.2018)  

Philippine President Duterte apologizes for pro-Hitler comments

Rodrigo Duterte has apologized to Jews worldwide for his comparison to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in a speech on Friday. However, the leader said he did nothing wrong in implementing his plan to kill drug addicts. (02.10.2016)  

Can anyone believe what Duterte says?

When politicians can say everything and mean nothing, trash-talking strongmen like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte are the result. DW's Conflict Zone meets Salvador Panelo, chief legal counsel to Duterte. (06.09.2018)  

Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

The president of the Philippines has said he wants to counter communist rebels with their own weapon: armed death squads. But rights groups fear this will escalate an already deadly environment in the country. (28.11.2018)  

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead

After he came to power, President Duterte unleashed a bloody campaign to fulfil his pledge of wiping out the drug trade in the country. DW spoke to some families who lost their loved ones in this controversial drug war. (09.05.2018)  

