Duterte plans anti-communist 'death squad' in Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced plans to create a "death squad" to combat communist rebels in the country.

In a speech given on Tuesday night, Duterte spoke of his proposal to contrast the so-called sparrow units, small assassination squads manned by the New People's Army (NPA), the military branch of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

"The only thing missing is my own sparrow unit. That's their only advantage," Duterte said. "So I will create my own sparrow. Duterte death squad against the sparrow."

"I will match their talent also for assassinating people," he added.

The government of the Philippines has been fighting against communist militants for over 50 years – one of Asia's oldest insurgencies.

Duterte noted that his administration tried to resume negotiations with the rebel groups, but the attempt was halted after a series of deadly attacks against civilians and security forces.

After the negotiations broke down, Duterte declared the NPA and the CPP terrorist organizations.

Watch video 01:02 Now live 01:02 mins. Duterte's war on drugs — how does Bantay Krimen work?

Plan to be studied closely

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday that security officials would study the plan "very closely" to determine "who will compose [the squad], who will supervise it, who will be the targets."

In an interview with CNN Philippines on Wednesday, he also warned that there is "great danger of abuse or mistakes in these undercover operations," and that operatives should not have any blanket authority.

The founder of the Communist Party, Jose Maria Sison, said on Wednesday that "sparrow units" only existed in the 1970s and 1980s, and that Duterte is making up the presence of these units today "to justify his own death squads which are illegal."

The low-level communist insurgency that has been ongoing since the 1960s has claimed 30,000 lives by the government's count.

Rights groups fear escalation

Campaigners fear that Duterte's death squad plan would worsen the killings encouraged by the president's "war on drugs."

According to police statistics, Duterte's campaign against the illegal trade has left nearly 5,000 alleged users or dealers dead since 2016. Rights groups say the death toll is at least three times higher.

Campaigners say the plan would put a dangerous tool in Duterte's hands.

"His [Duterte's] statement is a declaration of open season against rebels, leftists, civilians and critics of the government," said Carlos Conde from Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"Given how easy it is for the authorities to accuse anybody of being a rebel or a 'communist sympathizer' and declare them as 'enemies of the state,' Duterte's announcement is abominable and should be rejected by Filipinos, human rights defenders and the international community," he said.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she dosn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



gs/amp (AFP, dpa)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.