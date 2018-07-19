Philippines: Rodrigo Duterte to continue 'relentless and chilling' drugs war

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte vowed to continue his campaign against illegal drugs in his annual state of the nation address on Monday.

Duterte, 73, told a joint session of Congress that protests from activists and other critics will not dissuade him from his fight against illegal drugs, which has killed thousands and drawn international condemnation.

"Let me begin by putting it bluntly: The war against illegal drugs is far from over," said Duterte, who is entering the third year of his six-year term. "The illegal drugs war will not be sidelined. Instead, it will be as relentless and chilling, if you will, as the day it began."

'My concern is human lives'

Duterte said that billions of Philippine pesos worth of narcotics were still being seized by law enforcement. Since his war began, police have killed more than 4,500 people they say were suspected drug pushers who resisted arrest, although human rights groups have said the real number could be three to five times greater.

The crackdown is now the subject of a preliminary examination by prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Protesters burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte during his state of the nation address

Tens of thousands of flag-waving demonstrators, representing the church, women's groups and labor unions, rallied near Congress in the Philippine capital of Manila to protest Duterte's autocratic rule and the violence under his administration. The Philippine leader said such protests were "misdirected."

"Your concern is human rights, mine is human lives," he said. "The lives of our youth are being wasted and families are destroyed, and all because of the chemicals called shabu (a slang term for methamphetamine in the region), cocaine, cannabis and heroin."

Leadership row delayed speech

Duterte read his prepared 50-minute speech in full, unlike his previous two addresses, during which he went off script on to blast critics in tangential rambles.

His speech was delayed by more than an hour after a leadership row erupted in the Philippine House of Representatives, live on television, while trying to elect a new House speaker, Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Arroyo, 71, backed by an entourage of allied legislators, took the main seat in the center of the House's plenary hall — a sign that she was replacing House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez. Arroyo tried to speak through the ensuing chaos but her microphone turned off. She attempted to yell to explain what was happening, but she was resigned to leaving the stage.

Representative and ex-President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo was sworn in as House speaker after turmoil in the chamber

Alvarez and Senate President Vicente Sotto, both close allies of Duterte, led a visibly confused Philippine president, who had arrived at the heavily secured congressional complex via helicopter, to a holding room as the dispute over House leadership unfolded in the chamber.

"They chose to disrespect their own president and attend to their own ambitions in full view of the nation. For almost an hour, it seemed that nobody was in control," opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros said. "This is the true state of the nation. It is petty infighting, backstabbing, and brinkmanship, all done at the people's expense."

Arroyo was eventually sworn in late Monday by the 292-member house, which is largely dominated by the president's allies, before Duterte's speech.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Daunting challenge Mimi Garcia holds the pictures of her son Richard and daughter-in-law Robilyn who were killed by masked vigilantes on motorbikes at their shanty home in Camarin, Caloocan city, on October 7, 2016. She faces the daunting responsibility of taking care of her two grandchildren while being jobless at the same time.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Brutal incidents Andres Fernandez and his son Wesley rest at an altar inside the family home in Bagong Silang, Caloocan. On October 4, 2016, two armed men in masks went inside the Fernandez home and pointed a gun at Wesley. They made him kneel as Andres tried to help. They responded by shooting at Andres first before killing Wesley.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Suspicious killings One of the children of alleged pusher Kenneth Trasmano lights a candle during the wake of his father in Manila. Kenneth was killed in a police undercover operation after allegedly fighting back on February 2, 2018. His family and neighbors claim the police forced them to leave their homes and get out of sight, and thereafter heard the gunshots.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Left alone A child holds the pictures of her deceased father Joseph and grandfather Marcelo. Marcelo was killed in a police operation inside their home on July 22, 2016. Her father was rounded up and taken by the police. His lifeless body was later found "salvaged" along a roadside.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Last message The picture shows letters written by children who have lost either one of their parents in the drug war, as part of their counselling session at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Camarin, Caloocan city.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Funeral march Family and friends walk the funeral procession of Rogelio Gilbuena and his common law wife Jenny Royo, who were both found dead (several hours apart) in different locations in Navotas city, Manila. Prior to their death, the couple were taken from their house in Navotas by 10 men who introduced themselves as police.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Remembering the dead Families of victims of drug-related extrajudicial killings offer flowers to their departed loved ones during the Holy Eucharistic Mass Action in Bagong Silang, Caloocan.

Philippines' war on drugs — Remembering the dead Calling for justice Her husband Luis and her son, Gabriel, were killed in September 2016. During their burial, she was stoic. The days after she had laid them to rest were different. "I began looking for them and could not stop crying." MA nowadays attends protest rallies calling for a stop to drug-related killings and justice for those who have died. She hides her face as she dosn't want to be identified. Author: Raffy Lerma (Manila), Ana P. Santos (Manila), Rodion Ebbighausen



