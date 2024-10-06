  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024KenyaIsrael-Hamas
SocietyGermany

Politically-disillusioned youth? Far from it!

Anne-Sophie Brändlin | Tim Schauenberg
June 10, 2024

Many young people in Germany believe democracy in their country is under threat and don't feel represented by the government. Samira Ghandour and Can Aru from Berlin are both politically active. What drives them, and what are their goals?

https://p.dw.com/p/4glco

"We are here, we are loud, because you are stealing our future," shouted thousands of young people at the Fridays for Future demonstration in Berlin at the end of May. Their message: more climate protection!

Samira Ghandour also took part. She has been active in the youth organization for five years now and believes climate and democracy can only work together. The 19-year-old and other young people feel they are not being heard by those in power and that their interests are not sufficiently represented. It's one of the reasons they're protesting. They want to help shape democracy. According to a new study, many young people in Europe see this very democracy in danger.  

Can Aru's political involvement also began with protests. He is now active with the Green party in Berlin. Instead of complaining, he decided to do something and help make a difference in his neighborhood. For the 23-year-old, democracy means getting involved. 

As a Green candidate, he doesn't have it easy in his district. Time and again, he said, there are insults, threats or attacks. Aru's grandparents came to Germany from Turkey decades ago. He has had a lot of experience with racism, which is one of the reasons why he stands up for people with a migration background.

"Racism and xenophobia are totally present in this society," he said — another reason he went into politics. 

Whether on the streets or actively involved in politics, Can Aru, Samira Ghandour and the demonstrators have already made a difference. They believe that those who want to protect and promote democracy should give young people a louder voice in the future. 

Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

Feldheim erneuerbare Energien Global 3000

An energy independent village

A German village is energy independent. Rising energy prices aren't a problem. How did they do it?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 22, 202208:22 min
Sendung Global 3000 Plastikersatz

An eco-friendly plastic substitute from Germany

In Germany, a sustainable alternative to plastic is being developed to protect the environment.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202105:44 min
Three cars are seen here at a car seller in Berlin, Germany. One is an electric car by the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors.

Why German drivers have EV anxiety

Electric vehicles, or EVs, aren't selling well in Germany. But is it too simple to blame competition from China?
BusinessJune 19, 202403:14 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from Europe

More on Society from Europe

People walk across a street, as seen in silhouette

European economy shows staying power in face of crises

Europeans are feeling increasingly pessimistic about their economic prospects. But is this justified?
SocietyDecember 29, 202302:22 min
Thumbnail zum Video ENTR: Growing up queer in rural Europe

Growing up queer in rural Europe

Moxi, Christo and James talk about their experiences growing up queer in rural areas across Europe.
SocietyJuly 8, 202205:40 min
Deutschland | Jahrhundertflut

DocFilm - Flash Floods in Europe - The Traumatic Aftermath

TV crews were quick to visit the areas in western Europe devastated by flooding in July.
SocietyAugust 5, 202142:31 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Society from around the world

More on Society from around the world

Thumbnail | Love Matters S3 EPS10: Being a bisexual woman in India

Being a bisexual woman in India

What are the challenges and joys of coming out as a bisexual woman in India? Writer Soumyaa Vohra shares her journey.
Patricia Szilagyi
Column
SocietyFebruary 21, 202444:26 min
DW Explainer | Africa’s Progress towards Zero Tolerance against FGM

Africa's slow progress toward zero tolerance against FGM

Is Africa advancing toward zero tolerance against female genital mutilation (FGM)?
SocietyFebruary 5, 202401:35 min
DW Vorschaubild | Love Matters S3 EPS9: Women’s sexuality

Sex positivity and women’s sexual agency in modern India

What does sexual agency mean for Indian women? And how does it differ from Western ideas of sexually liberated women?
SocietyFebruary 2, 202433:50 min
Show more