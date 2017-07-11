Germany: Police officer injured in shooting in Saarland

Authorities said the situation was "stable" following the shooting of a police officer Friday in the Klarenthal, a region of the western German state of Saarland.

Police cordoned off the area and warned residents to stay in their homes and away from windows. The suspect barricaded himself in his home, according to police.

Authorities said in a statement that officers were executing a court order to search an apartment of a 67-year-old man when they were shot at.

In addition to the officer who was shot, a second was injured by shattered glass.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.