The Saarland, in the far west of Germany, is one of the country's 16 federal states (or Bundesländer). The capital is Saarbrücken. The state is the smallest apart from the city-states Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg.
Saarland has an area of 2,570 km² and its population is approximately 1,012,000. In the past, the region was known for coal mining, but the automobile, steel and ceramic industry now play a central role.
