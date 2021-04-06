Visit the new DW website

Saarland

The Saarland, in the far west of Germany, is one of the country's 16 federal states (or Bundesländer). The capital is Saarbrücken. The state is the smallest apart from the city-states Berlin, Bremen and Hamburg.

Saarland has an area of 2,570 km² and its population is approximately 1,012,000. In the past, the region was known for coal mining, but the automobile, steel and ceramic industry now play a central role.

Hiker in beautiful mountains near Mount Cook, New Zealand, South island

Coronavirus digest: New Zealand to open border to Australia in 'travel bubble' 06.04.2021

The much-anticipated travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand finally has a start date: April 18. In Germany, Saarland will become the first state to end its coronavirus shutdown. Follow DW for the latest.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Saarland

Germany's 16 states: Saarland 03.03.2021

It's easy to relax in Saarland, far from mass tourism. Michelin-starred cuisine, a Franco-German way of life and the world's first industrial UNESCO World Heritage site are the pride of this small, Francophile state.

Ghanaian's 1991 arson death in Germany branded far-right crime 28.01.2021

Thirty years after a fatal arson attack on a hostel for asylum-seekers, German prosecutors have said fresh clues pointing to a far-right crime had prompted searches of a suspect's home.
13.05.2020, Niedersachsen, Upgant-Schott: Milchkuehe stehen auf einer Weide nahe des Ortsteils Siegelsum in Ostfriesland. Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich | Verwendung weltweit

Germany: Cow-trampling drama leaves hiker severely injured 18.07.2020

A 67-year-old German man has received serious injuries after he was trampled by cows while hiking in Saarland. Police say he was out hiking with his dog when he was knocked to the ground by a herd of cattle.
#28220930 - Girl listening with her hand on an ear © Vladimir Voronin

Listen up! Even humans can point their ears toward sounds 14.07.2020

German researchers have discovered that humans, like some animals, can also direct their ears toward interesting sounds. The findings could be helpful in the development of new hearing aids.
Daily Drone Völklinger Hütte

Völklinger Hütte 26.06.2020

The Völklinger Hütte in Saarland is an outstanding testimony to the industrial revolution. Once the largest ironworks in Germany, it is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a venue for cultural events.

Plenarsitzung des Saarländischen Landtages am Mittwoch 11.03.2020 in Saarbrücken. Die Abgeordneten befassen sich in der Sitzung mit dem weiteren Umgang mit dem Corona-Virus und den drohenden Krankenhausschließungen. Im Bild: Innenminister Klaus Bouillon CDU. *** Plenary session of the Saarland Landtag on Wednesday 11 03 2020 in Saarbrücken During the session, MEPs will deal with the further handling of the corona virus and the threatened hospital closures In the picture bub

German police investigate 'murder attempt' on top politician 08.05.2020

The interior minister of the German state of Saarland, Klaus Bouillon, narrowly escaped an attack after unknown individuals loosened the wheel bolts on his car. Police are investigating the case as attempted murder.
News Bilder des Tages March 19, 2020, Munich, Bavaria, Germany: An empty Marienplatz in Munich, Germany. The plaza is normally filled with hundreds to thousands of tourists at any given time, but the Coronavirus crisis and closed businesses has decimated tourism. As a response to the increasingly dire Coronavirus Sars CoV 2, Covid 19, the state of Bavaria has instituted measures that restrict the operations of various types of businesses that has led to the city center, once filled with tens of thousands of tourists and residents, to become a virtual ghost town, with limited numbers of people in sight. Munich Germany - ZUMAb160 20200319zbpb160033 Copyright: xSachellexBabbarx

German states move closer to near-total lockdowns 20.03.2020

Germany's state and federal leaders are yet to decide on whether to impose a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Bavaria has introduced drastic measures of its own, but other states have also edged closer to curfews.
ILLUSTRATION - Ein Mann und eine Frau stoßen am 11.11.2012 in Hannover neben einem Tisch mit Partydekoration mit Sektgläsern an. | Verwendung weltweit

German Carnival group won't make lesbians couple of 2020 16.01.2020

Revelers are protesting the decision not to consider two women for Carnival couple of the year in southwestern Germany. Heiko II and Ute I were "sadly excluded from the selection process" in the state of Saarland.
Saar Loop (Grosse Saarschleife) seen from Cloef viewing point, Orscholz near Mettlach, Saarland, Germany, Europe; Copyright: picture alliance/robertharding/M. Lange

10 reasons to love the Saarland region 18.10.2019

It may be small, but it's delightful. Let us show you the Saarland region!
Check-in vom 12.10.2019 Aufgenommen von DW

Saarland: an insider's travel tip 11.10.2019

Saarland is one of Germany's great undiscovered travel destinations. The region features beautiful natural landscapes, historical monuments, and distinctive cuisine.
Weltkulturerbe Voelklinger Huette, Deutschland, Saarland, Voelklingen | Voelklingen Ironworks, Germany, Saarland, Voelklingen

Völklingen ironworks - Industrial heritage 07.05.2019

Iron, steel and techno. The former ironworks is a World Cultural Heritage Site that also puts on festivals. The plant shut down in 1986, but now it's open to visitors and hosts art exhibitions and events like the Electro Magnetic festival.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's path to the top of the CDU 07.12.2018

The CDU has chosen Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to lead the party into its next phase after the departure of Angela Merkel. DW takes a look at the rise of the former Saarland state premier to the top party post.
Candidate for the party chair Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer delivers a speech at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Angela Merkel's CDU successor: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer 07.12.2018

The Christian Democrats have chosen Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to lead the CDU into its next phase. DW traces the unlikely rise of a conservative with a very long name from one of the most provincial parts of Germany.
Voelklingen: Weltkulturerbe Voelklinger Huette, am Abend, Saarland

Saarland Quiz 09.05.2018

What complex was the first industrial monument worldwide to be put on UNESCO's World Heritage list? What is the Saarland's main landmark? And what do locals mean when they talk about a “Schwenker”? Test your knowledge.

ILLUSTRATION - ARCHIV - Ein Mann steht am 12.04.2013 in der Justizvollzugsanstalt in Freiburg (Baden-Württemberg) im Block der Sicherheitsverwahrten vor einem vergitterten Fenster. Foto: Patrick Seeger/dpa (zu dpa Neue Runde im Streit um Schmerzensgeld für zu Unrecht Verurteilten vom 14.01.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

German states look to reintegration to reduce migrant crime 18.04.2018

The number of migrants in German prisons has steadily risen since 2015, according to data obtained by DW from five state justice ministries. German states are putting more resources into reintegrating them into society.
