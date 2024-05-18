Germany: Scholz visits Saarland amid flooding

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged federal "solidarity" after the western state of Saarland was hit by flash flooding and landslides. He toured some of the affected areas with the state's top politician.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday visited the western state of Saarland to examine damage caused by flooding and landslides.

Saarland was hit by flash flooding on Friday amid heavy rains.

What did officials say about the situation in Saarland?

"We have a strong tradition of solidarity," Scholz said during the visit.

"Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have had to deal with a major natural disaster," Scholz said, "so we will of course look at what needs to be done now and what is necessary."

Speaking alongside Scholz, Saarland State Premier Anke Rehlinger said: "Nobody should be left out in the rain in this difficult situation."

Scholz visits flooded southwest Germany To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The federal government is supporting Saarland in particular with strong forces to save lives after the severe floods," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing expressed his gratitude to volunteers helping out in the natural disaster.

"Disasters like this always show how important social cohesion is," Wissing said.

Prominent German climate activist Luisa Neubauer scolded Scholz over the Saarland visit and accused his government of softening climate policies.

"And yes, of course as chancellor you can weaken the climate law one day and travel to flood areas the next with great concern. In the medium term, it's just a highly fragile strategy in the climate crisis," Neubauer posted on X.

Earlier on Saturday, police said the situation in Saarland had begun to ease.

"The water levels of the Saar [river] and other bodies of water are peaking or beginning to fall," a police spokesperson said, adding that the exact scale of the damage was yet to be assessed.

The spokesperson said rescue services were still active in the state.

Several streets were flooded in Saarland's capital, Saarbrücken Image: BeckerBredel/IMAGO

Saarland transportation severely impacted

No fatalities from the flooding have been reported. However, one person was reportedly hurt during an evacuation operation.

Several roads are still closed and rail traffic is restricted in the state, national railway operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

The state Office for Environmental Protection and Occupational Safety said the type of flooding seen this week occurred every 20-50 years.

Videos showed partially submerged cars and numerous flooded streets.

The German Weather Service (DWD) said it had measured more than 100 liters of rain per square meter in less than 24 hours. That's more than 10 centimeters of rain measured vertically. In the entire month of April last year, about 74 liters of rain per square meter were measured on average in Saarland.

Heavy rains and flooding affect Belgium, Netherlands, France

Several of Germany's neighboring countries have also faced heavy rain and flooding in the past few days.

The province of Liege in Belgium witnessed major flooding overnight into Saturday, with emergency services racing to pump water out of homes.

Alexander De Croo is expected to visit the the Voeren-Fourons municipality in northeastern Belgium amid devastating flooding Image: Bruno Fahy/Belga/dpa/picture alliance

The northeastern Belgium municipality of Voeren, which borders Liege Province, also experienced the "worst floods" in its history, Mayor Joris Gaens said in comments cited by Belgian media.

The Nied Allemande river in Crehange, northeastern France lies in the Moselle region, and is being monitored for flood risk Image: Jean-Christophe Verhaegen/AFP

The eastern French regions of Moselle and Bas-Rhin, neighboring Germany, saw overflowing rivers and submerged roads amid the heavy rains.

Officials in the Dutch province of Limburg also ordered the evacuation of a few campsites early Saturday due to flooding risk.

sdi, wd/msh (AFP, dpa, KNA)